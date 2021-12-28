Cuomo to face no charges in Westchester despite 'credible' allegations





Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Tuesday that she would not pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned over a string of sexual harassment allegations.

"Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur," Rocah's statement said. "However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York."

pic.twitter.com/RZgd9TpR8Z

- DA Mimi Rocah (@WestchesterDA) December 28, 2021

The statement noted that the decision is "unrelated" to potential civil liability, which would be beyond Rocah's jurisdiction.

Rocah's office said it conducted a "thorough investigation" into allegations against Cuomo from two women, including one who accused him of kissing her cheek and another who said he grabbed her arm and kissed her cheek without permission.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith also investigated the allegations and said last week that Cuomo's inappropriate touching was "deeply troubling" but "not criminal under New York law."

The district attorney in Albany County has also announced a probe into the allegations against the former governor, in addition to those in Westchester and Nassau.

The district attorneys in Nassau, Westchester and Albany counties, as well as in Manhattan, have all requested that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) provide information about allegations of Cuomo's misconduct that took place in their districts.

A 168-page report from James's office released in August found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, some of whom were his employees, violated state and federal laws and retaliated against a former employee who made allegations against him.

Cuomo stepped down later that month. He was replaced by former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who is running for a full term in next year's midterm elections.