‘No One Is Above the Law,’ N.Y. Lawmaker Says at Cuomo Hearing

(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the Assembly committee that will decide whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment opened a hearing on Monday by calling the multiple sexual-harassment allegations “deeply disturbing,” and reminded the panel that “no one is above the law.”

The Assembly Judiciary Committee will hold public and private hearings throughout August that will conclude with “a potential vote on articles of impeachment,” Chairman Charles Lavine said after an executive session with lawyers it hired to help with its impeachment investigation.

Public hearings will include testimony from expert witnesses on sexual harassment and the impeachment standards of the state constitution, Lavine said.

Davis Polk & Wardwell, the law firm representing the committee, has said it collected more than 100,000 pages of documents, including emails, texts, and photographs that could become part of an impeachment proceeding.

Last week, state Attorney General Letitia James ended a separate investigation that lodged 11 harassment claims against Cuomo. James’s office is forwarding additional evidence for the harassment portion of the Assembly’s probe.

In addition to the harassment claims, the Judiciary Committee is considering whether the Cuomo administration covered up Covid-19 nursing-home deaths, provided relatives with virus testing before it was widely available, mishandled construction of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and misused public resources for a $5 million leadership book.

Cuomo remains isolated, resisting pressure to resign from his closest allies and the nation’s highest leaders. Lawyers for the three-term Democrat say he has no plans to step down and that he felt “ambushed” by James’s report.

On Sunday, the governor’s highest-ranking aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigned. She called the last two years working for Cuomo “emotionally and mentally trying,” in a statement provided to Bloomberg News.

Also over the weekend, a former Cuomo aide who filed a criminal complaint accusing the governor of grabbing her breast at the Executive Mansion spoke publicly for the first time. In a television interview with CBS News, she said Cuomo broke the law and had to be “held accountable.”

Cuomo faces possible criminal charges and civil lawsuits, but only impeachment -- a process started by the Assembly -- can oust him before he is up for re-election in 2022. The last and only New York governor to be impeached was in 1913.

The Assembly has been accused of moving slowly with its investigation. But Cuomo, with a cadre of top lawyers including former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman, is known for being ruthless, so lawmakers say that any case against him has to be airtight.

Ambush Claim

Cuomo has until Aug. 13 to turn over any evidence or other materials to the panel and his office has said he will cooperate. His personal attorney, Rita Glavin, has criticized the attorney general’s investigation, saying it ignored some evidence. She called on James to release interview transcripts, saying she doesn’t have access to evidence vital to an impeachment trial.

“There has been no open-minded fact-finding here in this case,” she said at a Friday briefing. “This was one-sided.”

In April 2020, lawmakers gave Cuomo broad emergency powers to fight the pandemic. The governor asserted control over schools, businesses and social gatherings, ordering lockdowns that helped control the spread of the coronavirus, and won him a soaring approval rating.

A year later, after Cuomo faced probes over sexual harassment claims and his administration’s handling of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, lawmakers repealed those emergency powers. Even without them, he remains a formidable force. The son of three-term former Governor Mario Cuomo, he has been part of New York politics for decades. He has led the state since 2011, faces no term limits, has amassed an $18.5 million campaign war chest and retains broad authority over local governments, including New York City, the nation’s financial center.

If the committee moves forward on articles of impeachment, the question of impeaching Cuomo would go to the full Assembly.

Cuomo, 63, would be required to temporarily step down if those lawmakers vote to impeach, making Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul the acting governor.

The state Senate would then have 30 to 60 days to start an impeachment trial. A conviction -- and removal from office -- would require approval by two-thirds of senators and judges voting.

