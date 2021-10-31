Cuomo fires back at sheriff, AG James over criminal charges

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday accused Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and state Attorney General Letitia James of "incompetence" and "abuse of law" after he was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime last week.

"In the last 72 hours, Sheriff Apple and Tish James have epitomized the worst combination of politics, incompetence and abuse of the law," the Democrat tweeted.

A city court in Albany, the state capital, on Thursday issued a summons charging Cuomo after a criminal complaint was filed by Apple claiming Cuomo groped Brittany Commisso, a former staffer, at the governor’s mansion last year.

Cuomo, who resigned in August, claimed the charge was politically motivated and based on flimsy evidence.

A press release on Cuomo's website Sunday called James and Apple "political bedfellows" who are "abusing their office and putting their agenda over their ethical and constitutional duty," and that both officials have provided "zero evidence" to corroborate Commisso’s allegations.

"Politics is to be kept separate from law enforcement," the release stated. "Citizens choose their leaders in elections not by political prosecution of opponents. That is the cardinal rule James and Apple have violated and justice dictates that it must be corrected."

At a news conference Friday, Apple said he was confident in the strength of the case and insisted politics played no role. He also called the governor's operatives "bullies."

James, who oversaw the independent investigation that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, lauded Apple’s decision, releasing a statement that said the "criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report."

James, a Democrat, announced her intention to run for governor on Friday, one day after the complaint was filed.

