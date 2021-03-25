Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reads a note during a news conference at his offices in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Whitcomb
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Cuomo, a Democrat, faces calls to resign over accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from at least eight women and disclosures that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the pandemic.

The 63-year-old third-term governor has denied the allegations and repeatedly said he would not resign from office.

The Post, which cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the situation, reported that a top state doctor made house calls to some of the governor's family members or close associates, including his brother, to administer the tests. Chris Cuomo tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

"We should avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past. In the early days of this pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contact tracing, we were absolutely going above and beyond to get people testing," Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said in a statement emailed to Reuters in response to the Post article.

Those efforts included "in some instances going to people’s homes - and door to door in places like New Rochelle - to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional ones," the statement added.

Among those assisted, "were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it," Azzopardi said.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters to comment on Chris Cuomo, who conducted a series of gentle, often comic interviews with his older brother during the pandemic.

After the nursing home and sexual misconduct scandals broke, the network said its conflict-of-interest policy meant that Chris Cuomo could not report on the governor.

Chris Cuomo's Twitter account suggested he was on vacation.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's family got priority to COVID tests early in pandemic

    News reports Wednesday said Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave preferential treatment to his family and others to get COVID tests early in the pandemic.

  • Pierce Brosnan joins Black Adam as Doctor Fate, who is not Doctor Strange

    Big news in the world of superhero casting, as THR reports that Pierce Brosnan has joined Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, where he’ll play DC superhero sorcerer Doctor Fate, who is not Doctor Strange. This will be Brosnan’s first indulgence in the world of super-powered cinematic throwdowns, taking on the role of Kent Nelson, an American archeologist (played, obviously, by a British man), who stumbles onto vast magical powers while exploring a foreign country, and yet is not, against all odds, Doctor Strange.

  • China is trying to use the Atlanta and Boulder mass shootings to undermine US criticism of its Uyghur abuse

    Two Chinese foreign ministry officials suggested that the US should not criticize Beijing's rights abuses while failing to address its own.

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day can't wait until hiring transgender models 'isn't a big deal'

    The magazine's editor talks about avoiding "tokenism" in her mission of representation.

  • Man shocked after allegedly making ‘disgusting’ discovery in his box of cereal: ‘I wish this was not real’

    A Twitter user has thrown the internet into disarray after allegedly finding shrimp tails in his cereal box.

  • Woman infuriated by husband’s ‘controlling’ response to her outfit choices: ‘Flat-out ridiculous’

    The excuse her husband gave for why he reacted the way he did left her "offended."

  • RHONJ : Jackie Goldschneider Asks Teresa Giudice If She Got Her Confidence 'in Jail' as Feud Continues

    Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice have been feuding since this season’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

  • Social justice training tools for kids: 'You have to see it to believe it'

    Author Douglas Murray on the Washington Post publishing a guide of social justice for toddlers.

  • Police Open Hate Crime Investigation Into Man Who Screamed Obscenity at Protestors During Anti-Asian Violence Rally

    The L.A. County Sheriff's office has announced that it's opened up a hate crime investigation into a man who yelled "f*ck China" at protestors.

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • GameStop loses second senior exec as shakeup deepens

    This is the second executive departure at GameStop since it tapped Cohen to spearhead a transition to e-commerce for the mall-based retailer. Hopes that shift could revive results helped fueled a massive rally in GameStop's shares in January although the social-media propelled surge is widely seen as having become unhinged from fundamentals. Hamlin, who had previously served as the company's chief marketing officer, had been in his current position since June 2019.

  • Sussexes' aide says all white people are 'rife with internalised racism'

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.” Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband. “Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said. The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife. Ms Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation. She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him. “As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer. Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias. “And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.” Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.” “Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.” He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change. Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.

  • Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to say Wednesday what his office is doing to ensure a safe work environment for two female aides who have accused him of sexually harassing or groping them. Speaking to reporters from his Manhattan office, Cuomo said “there are rules” about how employers are supposed to handle such complaints, then turned to his special counsel, Beth Garvey, to elaborate. “Certainly every individual who comes forward and makes a complaint is protected from retaliation and we are making sure that occurs in this case as well,” Garvey said.

  • Jonnu Smith cried tears of joy after signing with Patriots: 'One of the greatest days of my life'

    Jonnu Smith is excited to start over with the Patriots.

  • Intel plots revival with $20 bln investment pledge

    America's humbled chip giant Intel is trying to stage a comeback. The centerpiece of the manufacturing turnaround plan: A proposal to spend up to $20 billion to build two factories in the U.S. and open its semiconductor-building factory floors to outside customers, in an attempt to increase chip-making on U.S. shores. New CEO Pat Gelsinger laid out the ambitious plan this way. "We've seen the growing demand for semiconductors. The digitization of the world. the acceleration of that in the global pandemic has radically accelerated the need for semiconductors. Against that, the world needs a balanced supply chain available across the world. Intel is stepping into that need."The decision to invest and build new facilities in the U.S. comes after a shift in the tech world's dependence on chips made in Taiwan, which many fear could be disrupted due to rising tensions with China. A recent shortage of chips - primarily from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - has caused factory shutdowns in the U.S. without the key component. Intel says its investment will power 3,000 new tech jobs, 3,000 new construction jobs, and 15,000 long-term jobs in the U.S. Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, thinks Intel has an opportunity to win back business from Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now made. "This definitely starts to close the gap that they've had on the manufacturing side. Also with the U.S. government and the federal government, the Department of Defense, pushing to have insource our domestic manufacturing, I think, that puts Intel in a pretty good spot. So, definitely, they get some tax incentives. They bring the right people back into the fold. So, I think that's a good long-term strategy, and a pretty smart move here." But this is just the first step in making up lost ground for investors. Shares of Intel are up 21 percent over the past year but that's just one-third the gain seen by main rival AMD.

  • Florida House, Senate agree on expanding school vouchers but not on how to get there

    Florida’s contentious battle over school choice and vouchers got a jump start Wednesday as the state House unveiled its own version of legislation to expand the billion-dollar programs.

  • Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

    Ten lives were stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson 10 years ago.

  • Dunkin' to offer limited-edition free merchandise with launch of Girl Scout cookie coffees

    Dunkin' announced the launch of The Chill Collection with new Girl Scout cookie-inspired flavors in its bottled iced coffee. Fans and foodies can now sip on Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S'mores flavors, which are now available at retailers nationwide. Dunkin' also announced it is releasing a limited-edition set of free merchandise.

  • Most of GameStop board will leave in summer after rollercoaster year

    The new board will be led by Ryan Cohen, founder of online pet food company Chewy.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’