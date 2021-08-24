  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including dad of San Francisco DA

·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before leaving office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son, San Francisco’s top prosecutor.

David Gilbert, 76, is serving a life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft that left a guard and two police officers dead. Through Cuomo’s action, he will be referred to the state parole board for potential release, the governor’s office said.

A message seeking comment was left with Gilbert’s son, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Steve Zeidman, the lawyer and law professor who spearheaded Gilbert’s clemency campaign, said he was overjoyed for Gilbert and his family.

“David has an opportunity to make his case to the board, an opportunity to live outside the prison walls,” said Zeidman, co-director of the Defenders Clinic at the City University of New York’s Law School. 

Four men whose prison sentences were commuted Monday by Cuomo were also part of the clinic, Zeidman said. Together, those men have served 143 years behind bars on murder convictions.

Also Monday, Cuomo pardoned Lawrence Penn, a private equity fund manager who served two years for falsifying business records in connection with allegations he stole millions of dollars from investors.

Last week, Cuomo granted clemency to 10 people, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez, whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in the 1998 killing of a retired New York City police officer was championed by actor Martin Sheen.

Gilbert’s fight for freedom gained attention as Boudin, who was just 14 months old when he went to prison, campaigned last year for San Francisco District Attorney.

Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.

In a news release, Cuomo’s office said that while locked up, Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs, has worked as a tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, teacher’s aide and aide in various prison programs.

Gilbert is among the last surviving people still imprisoned in the bungled 1981 Brink’s robbery north of New York City, often seen as a last gasp of ’60s radicalism. Under his sentence, he wouldn’t have been eligible for parole until 2056.

Brink’s guard Peter Paige and Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown of the Nyack Police Department were killed in the holdup and ensuing shootout at a nearby roadblock.

Gilbert, an unarmed getaway driver, was charged with robbery and murder since people were killed during the crime. He and two co-defendants cast themselves as freedom fighters and deemed their trial illegitimate. At one court session, Gilbert and co-defendant Judith Clark raised their fists and shouted “Free the land!”

Clark was granted parole in 2019, three years after Cuomo commuted her sentence, noting her “exceptional strides in self development.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California reaches reform deal with Bakersfield police condemned over deadly force

    Reforms to be implemented six years after Guardian investigation found Kern county to be America’s deadliest for police killings Bakersfield is in Kern county, which a Guardian investigation found to be the country’s deadliest for police shootings in 2015. Photograph: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images California’s justice department has announced a court-enforced reform settlement with the Bakersfield police department, following a years-long state civil rights inquiry initiated after a 2015 Gu

  • New York City Requiring Vaccines for All Teachers, School Workers

    • New York City will require all 148,000 city Department of Education workers, including teachers, principals, custodians, cafeteria workers, and central office staff, to get at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday. Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older, employees won’t be offered the option of submitting to weekly testing, except for those with medical or religious exemptions. The push is supported by the city’s teachers union, which is still negotiating what will happen to those who don’t comply with the mandate.

  • Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Lip-Syncs to Rap Song with Lyrics About Her: 'Let the Games Begin'

    The Grammy award-winning star's arrival on the popular video-sharing app comes as she prepares to release Red (Taylor's Version)

  • Big oil coined ‘carbon footprints’ to blame us for their greed. Keep them on the hook

    Climate-conscious individual choices are good – but not nearly enough to save the planet. More than personal virtue, we need collective action Temperatures have reached record heights in southern Italy, which has been badly hit by wildfires. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change is driving extreme weather events. Photograph: Salvatore Cavalli/AP Personal virtue is an eternally seductive goal in progressive movements, and the climate movement is no exception. People pop

  • Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says starting "more of a future thing"

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said that it was "more of a future thing" when he was asked on WEEI's OMF program Monday if he's ready to be a starter.

  • Search underway for Fort Peck Tribes citizen missing in San Francisco since July

    Kileigh Reddog is a citizen of Fort Peck Tribes in Montana.

  • Antonio, West Ham hit Foxes for quickfire double

    Michail Antonio supplies the deftest of touches before poking home his second goal in four minutes to give West Ham a three-goal cushion against Leicester City.

  • Hebe Tien and Soft Lipa win Best Singers at Golden Melody Awards

    See the full list of winners at the 32nd Golden Melody Awards as well as photos from the event.

  • Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman Convicted On Rape, Assault Charges

    Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman on Friday was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced on Monday.

  • India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years under a program announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia's third biggest economy. The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference on Monday. "The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • Flames rip through California

    The fire, which has been raging in El Dorado County for a week, has destroyed 245 structures, charred 82,444 acres and was zero percent contained, according to the Los Angeles Times.The Los Angeles Times added that authorities shut down a portion of Highway 50 and issued new evacuation orders Friday evening in anticipation of the weather. Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated.

  • Exclusive-Iran resumes fuel exports to neighbouring Afghanistan

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iran resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan a few days ago following a request from the new Afghan government, which feels empowered by the U.S. withdrawal to buy the sanctioned nation's oil more openly, an Iranian official told Reuters. The Sunni Muslim group seized power in Afghanistan last week as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war. The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per tonne as many Afghans drove out of cities, fearing reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taliban imposed when in power two decades ago.

  • U.S. allies and NATO push Biden to extend Afghanistan airlift beyond August 31

    President Biden is attempting to navigate between calls from allies to extend the Kabul airlift operation beyond Aug. 31 and warnings from the Taliban that doing so would cross a red line.Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for an extension beyond the end of August at a virtual G7 meeting tomorrow, which he will chair.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian a

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • Souhan: Re-signing Griffen is quintessential Vikings move

    In the midst of a worrisome and divisive training camp, the Minnesota Vikings on Monday made a quintessential Minnesota Vikings move, one that could fairly be described as worrisome and could increase the divisiveness on a team that can't even agree on the efficacy of vaccines. The Vikings signed former Vikings star Everson Griffen less than three weeks before the beginning of the regular ...

  • Harris to offer vision for Indo-Pacific in major speech

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to lay out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region, an area of growing importance to a government that has made countering China’s influence globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy. The address Tuesday morning at Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay waterfront park is an opportunity for the former state attorney general and U.S. senator to prove her fluidity with diplomatic and security issues. Harris' remarks also come during a critical moment for the United States as the Biden administration seeks to further solidify its pivot towards Asia while America’s decades-long focus on the Middle East comes to a messy end with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Intercepts of up to 2.22% Cobalt in Castle East Update

    The excellent cobalt assays associated with high-grade silver support Canada Silver Cobalt's goal of becoming a major producer of silver with significant cobalt by-product. Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce major high-grade cobalt assays from its Castle East discovery where the Company has completed 42,000 meters of a 60,000-meter

  • Cuba says the U.S. embargo is 'genocidal.' What does it really do?

    The decadeslong U.S. embargo against Cuba makes it harder to export goods to the communist country, even though laws have been adjusted over time.

  • Crypto Long & Short: When China Spoke, Bitcoin Reacted. America? Not So Much

    It could just be the U.S. is not the center of the crypto universe.