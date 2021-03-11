Cuomo groping allegation referred to police

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
A recent allegation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has been reported to the Albany Police Department.

After the Times Union reported that a female Cuomo aide alleged the governor "aggressively groped" her at the Executive Mansion last year, The New York Times reported Thursday that the Albany Police Department was notified about the allegations, an incident that officials said may have risen "to the level of a crime."

Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel, confirmed to the Times she reported the allegations, saying that "as a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department," and if they decline to do so, "the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves." Garvey added that the accuser "did not want to make a report," so the state provided police with their attorney's information. An Albany police spokesperson told the Times it had reached out to a lawyer for the accuser.

Cuomo has been facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, and he previously apologized for making "anyone feel uncomfortable," but he denied that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." The new groping claim was the "most serious allegation made yet," the Associated Press noted. Cuomo denied the allegation, saying, "I have never done anything like this."

The Times noted that although it was standard procedure for the groping allegation to be referred to police, the step emphasized "the potential criminal exposure" the governor could face were the accuser to pursue charges.

