Cuomo Groping Case Expected To Be Dropped By Albany DA: Report

NEW YORK CITY — A groping case against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be dropped by Albany County prosecutors, according to a report.

The anticipated decision first reported Tuesday by the Times Union likely will forestall Cuomo's first scheduled court appearance on a misdemeanor forcible touching charge.

Doubt swirled around that charge soon after Albany County sheriff's officials filed it in October, apparently without having consulted prosecutors.

The Times Union reported it's unclear whether prosecutors will continue to probe the groping accusation.

Cuomo's accuser — Brittany Commisso — told investigators that the former governor groped her in the workplace at the Executive Mansion. The accusation featured prominently in media reports and other investigations into Cuomo, who state investigators found sexually harassed 11 women.

Other district attorneys in Manhattan opted not to pursue charges against Cuomo on accusations he misled the public about the number of deaths in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Politico reported.

Read the Times Union story here.

