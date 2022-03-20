From Cuomo to Hochul: Mujica remains a key aide, drawing praise and skepticism

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the dust from the Cuomo administration’s implosion settles, budget director Robert Mujica is one of the last men standing.

And unlike the cavalcade of aides shown the door with the scandal-scarred governor, there appears to be little appetite in the state Capitol to dump the state’s longtime financial czar — who now answers to Gov. Kathy Hochul — albeit consternation among some lawmakers about working with Mujica as they negotiate a budget deal in the coming weeks.

“Look, Robert works for whoever he works for,” said Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island). “At the end of the day he knows who pays him. He’s a cipher. And a very smart guy.”

Others, particularly staunch Cuomo critics, are more wary.

“This is a person that I think is incredibly smart, incredibly crafty, but I do not believe that the governor should have kept him precisely because he was the architect of all of the budget shenanigans that [Cuomo] did over the last decade before this governor,” Bronx Democrat Sen. Gustavo Rivera said in a recent interview.

“I still have very, very deep misgivings about this person. I trust the governor, but I don’t trust him.”



Mujica has been a Capitol presence since the Senate was run by Republican leader Joe Bruno, and he rose to become a top aide to subsequent Republican leaders Dean Skelos and John Flanagan. He was later poached to join the Cuomo administration in 2015 as its budget director. Mujica sits on multiple state boards — including CUNY, of which he is an alumnus, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

His profile only grew during the Covid-19 pandemic: Mujica was one of the handful of top staffers whose face suddenly hit national screens when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 briefings became must-see TV.

And he — like many of Cuomo’s aides whose purviews expanded during the pandemic — became more than a budget director. Among other tasks, Mujica interpreted contact tracing data during briefings and became a point person on Covid-era sporting events, from curtailing “high-risk” school sports to packing the Buffalo Bills’ stadium for playoffs.

Other regulars on The Cuomo Show, such as secretary Melissa DeRosa; health commissioner Howard Zucker; SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and chamber counsel Beth Garvey departed on various terms with state government shortly after Cuomo resigned in disgrace last August.

But Mujica, 48, survived, with supporters saying it was important to have his fiscal acumen amid the executive chamber shuffle. Alongside a handful of agency commissioners that transitioned from Cuomo to Hochul cabinets, Mujica is one of a very few to retain his title within the new administration.

Hochul in September said: “I believe he’ll be with us for some time.”

It’s not lost on legislators and lobbyists that faces in the budget office are the same ones who represented Cuomo and the clashes that often characterized budget talks.

And Mujica will likely be in the literal or metaphorical room with legislative leaders, who wanted Cuomo to resign or face impeachment, as they and Hochul negotiate a budget deal.

Mujica, who has preferred to keep a low profile, declined to comment for this article.

His spokesperson Shams Tarek responded that the executive budget this year is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to recover and invest in our future."

"The budget and its process are driven by the governor and the state constitution, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with the legislature to finalize a budget that serves all New Yorkers," he said.



Upon taking office, Hochul publicly stated that she would clean house of anyone with proven involvement in her predecessor's scandals.

Privately, she and her staff assured skeptical legislators that Mujica and other remaining Cuomo officials had been told on no uncertain terms they would need to get on board with her way of running the second floor or else get out, according to two longtime legislative officials.

And his previous alliance to Republicans is still not lost on Democrats who control the state Legislature, particularly a Senate coup in 2009 by Republicans that briefly upended the Democrats’ majority.

Much like Hochul, Mujica played a key role in the Cuomo administration while managing to keep his name out of most of the scandals — and underlying documentation — that contributed to Cuomo’s downfall. And much like Hochul, even those who question Mujica’s former affiliation compliment his skill set and their professional interactions with him.

Despite his misgivings, Rivera called Mujica “a brilliant, brilliant person, and he understands that he works for somebody different now.”

To critics, New York’s budget process has historically been emblematic of all of state governments’ faults: Exclusive, opaque and filled with just enough deception to confuse most laymen.

Through Mujica’s budget office, Cuomo was especially skillful at using the process to accomplish his political goals, or at least create an appearance of accomplishing them in the short- term, critics said.

In 2019, for example, Mujica found himself at the center of controversy after quietly pushing $1.7 billion in scheduled Medicaid payments to the next year’s budget to avoid breaking the global Medicaid spending cap. Many Albany lawmakers condemned the move, which triggered a major Medicaid shortfall, saying the delay did not come up in budget talks.

But Mujica rejected claims that officials concealed the delay, telling POLITICO at the time “there was nothing hidden about it, we disclosed it in our financial plan documents.”

That kind of maneuvering — the ability to shuffle or conjure cash when needed and without clear input from legislators — isn’t new or exclusive to Mujica or Cuomo. And it’s part of a larger culture that lawmakers, like Assembly Health chair and New York’s longest-serving legislator Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), have no reason yet to believe will exist in the same way under Hochul.

“It's not just the budget director, but the staff under him who are the real line by line experts on all of this,” Gottfried said.

“Even if we had a different budget director, an awful lot of the staff would all still be the same. And ultimately they take their direction from the governor. And at least under the current governor, that's a very good thing.”



While Mujica declined to be interviewed, the Budget Division suggested speaking with Mujica’s predecessor, Robert Megna, who has held multiple leadership roles from SUNY to the Thruway Authority and is now president of the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Budget directors don’t act on their personal principles, Megna said. They are appointed by the governor — not confirmed by the Senate — making it different than other agencies.

So, the way Megna sees it, a budget director is part of the executive chamber culture in that any initiative that requires money will flow through them. He might opine on policy if asked but “the budget directors that do best are the ones that don't pretend to be politicians,” he said.

“Bosses change, political people come and go, but you serve them,” Megna said. “So I wouldn’t even say you’re objective as budget director. I don’t think you’re objective, but what you are is you need to understand what your governor — sitting at the time — wants to accomplish. And so you push in that direction.”

Either way, good government groups aren’t sure there will be ways this year to reasonably compare a Hochul-Mujica budget to a Cuomo-Mujica budget anyway.

“There’s no way to know,” if this year’s budget process will look much different, said Blair Horner, legislative director of the New York Public Interest Research Group. “Especially with this new huge variable: the state just has so much money,”

The state’s unprecedented sunny financial outlook means there’s less reason to pull the kind of bait and switches that budget hawks fear often prop up struggling state finances.

Some say they already see some positive signs of Hochul’s influence on the budget office.

Patrick Orecki — the director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission — pointed out that within weeks of her assuming office, Hochul’s budget office released a quarterly update on time that was usually late under Cuomo, and in October released the mid-year update on time (unusual) aimed at shoring up savings (also a rarity).

Those are indicative of Hochul’s priorities and the budget office’s ability to fulfill them, Orecki said. The state was fortunate to have someone “as capable” as Mujica to ensure the budget process continued to flow amid Hochul’s late-summer ascension, he said.

“I think it was really important to have that continuity and that institutional knowledge,” he said.

A long history in state government does have its downsides though. There are a handful of people in the Capitol who wouldn’t cry to see Mujica go — for reasons that predate his work for Cuomo.

“Mr Mujica is the only human being who's ever brought false criminal charges against me in my life, that never really rubbed me very well,” said Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) in August as Hochul was building her administration.

Mujica in 2004 was a poll watcher for Senate Republicans in a tight Westchester County race (which was won by now Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins) and filed a police report that Democrats were busing in New York City residents to vote.

Krueger more recently this month said she has been generally pleased with Hochul’s appointments and that she’s hopeful Mujica will follow Hochul’s lead during budget negotiations.

“Rob Mujica is very smart and understands his jobs, and hopefully he will do the right things under his new boss — because I certainly didn’t think he did the right things under his old boss,” she said.

Joe Spector contributed to this report.