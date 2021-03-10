Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

  • FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor's mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
  • FILE - This Sunday Jan. 17, 2021, file photo shows the New York state Executive Mansion surrounded with security fencing in Albany, N.Y. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Gov. Andrew Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the mansion. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
  • Assemblyman Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R- Fulton, second from right, stands with Assembly Republicans calling for the impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference at the state Capitol, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
1 / 3

Cuomo Sexual Harassment

FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor's mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As he’s reeled from twin scandals over his treatment of women and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had to confront a once-unthinkable question: Could enough rogue Democrats combine with Republicans to force him out of office?

A vocal group of mostly progressive Democrats has called for the governor to resign or be impeached as the crisis has deepened, joining with a core of Republicans who on Monday said they would propose articles of impeachment.

Defections in the state Assembly, which has the authority to begin impeachment proceedings, had already been substantial Tuesday before a report late Wednesday about an aide who claimed she was groped in the governor’s residence. At least 27 Democrats and 12 Republicans in the chamber had called for Cuomo to resign, according to an Associated Press tally.

A smaller number, 28 lawmakers from both parties, had said publicly that they want to impeach Cuomo. That’s well short of the 76 Assembly votes that would be needed to to send the case to an impeachment court, made up of senators and state appeals court judges.

The tally was made before The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her in the Executive Mansion. The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. Cuomo said through a spokesperson that he has “never done anything like this.”

At least 33 Democrats would have to combine with every Republican in the Assembly to hit that number. But even some Republicans were saying it was too early to judge Cuomo.

Republican Michael Fitzpatrick, of Long Island, said he would wait for state Attorney General Letitia James to complete an investigation of Cuomo’s workplace conduct before deciding whether he should go.

“I will wait for the investigations. I believe in due process,” he said. “There’s bloodlust for this guy at this point. He has very few if any friends (but) I do believe in due process.”

The Assembly's no. 2 Democrat, Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, said she doesn’t anticipate a group of Assembly Democrats joining with Republicans to create a majority for impeachment.

“I’m not contemplating that at all," Peoples-Stokes said. "Why would I? It hasn’t been a full process yet.”

Cuomo has repeatedly said he won’t resign.

He has urged the public and lawmakers to refrain from judgment until the attorney general's investigation is complete. Federal investigators are also scrutinizing how his administration handled data concerning COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.

The allegations against Cuomo include a combination of claims that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women.

At least two former aides have said they believed the governor was hitting on them. One said he gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips. Another said he asked her whether she would be interested in a relationship with an older man.

Other women have complained about uncomfortable hugs or touches, or flirtatious comments inappropriate in the workplace.

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone, but said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and didn’t intend to do so.

New York has only impeached a governor once, in 1913.

Some members of the Assembly want to see it happen again.

Bronx Assembly member Amanda Septimo, who has called for the governor’s resignation, estimated that lawmakers have spent more than 15 hours in meetings in recent days discussing the allegations.

“Talking questions of abuses of power, questions of leadership, question of leadership style, now questions of sexual harassment, and what that means and what it says,” Septimo said Monday on an online stream she posted on Twitter. “And what’s the message we’re sending to women in our state if we don’t stand up and say this isn’t okay?”

The debate is unfolding at a tricky time — as lawmakers and the governor's office are negotiating on a new state budget, due by April 1. That alone is causing some lawmakers to ask that judgment be deferred, at least for a while.

“We’re days away from doing a state budget and that is, from my point of view, the most important thing that is in front of us at the moment because it impacts the lives of people all over the state,” said Jeff Aubry, an Assembly Democrat from Queens.

The budget negotiations also raise the possibility that Cuomo or some lawmakers might try to use the scandal as a horse-trading opportunity, buying support or opposition with promises of favors or concessions.

Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, whose district includes Westchester County, called the governor “distracted and a distraction.”

“I think the governor’s strategy is foolish because he’s basically daring for us to impeach him,” the Democrat said. “And there may come a time when we do it, but that’s not in his interest or the interest of the people in the state of New York.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Hill in Albany, Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, and David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

    A protest outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Manhattan office blocked traffic and led to several arrests Wednesday. Protesters are calling for his resignation amid mounting sexual misconduct claims and the mishandling of nursing home deaths. (March 10)

  • Unnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

    An unnamed aide reported to her supervisor that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) inappropriately touched her at New York's Executive Mansion, Cuomo's home, after she had been summoned to work there one day late last year, the Times Union — the newspaper that serves the New York capital region — reported Tuesday. The latest allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo has reportedly been referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is conducting an investigation on the claims. This marks the fourth aide or former aide to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate workplace behavior during his tenure as governor in recent weeks. Previously, Karen Hinton described an inappropriate encounter she had with Cuomo when she was working as a consultant for the Department of Housing and Urban Development while Cuomo was the department's secretary. Another woman, Anna Ruch, said Cuomo made an unwanted advance when she met him at a wedding. Lindsey Boylan alleged he kissed her without consent, Ana Liss accused him of inappropriate conduct, and Charlotte Bennet described questions that made her "horribly uncomfortable;" all three women are former aides. Cuomo, who is also under fire over how his administration handled data related to COVID-19 deaths in New York's nursing homes, has faced calls to resign from Democrats and Republicans, though he has squashed that idea. On Tuesday, he skirted a question about whether he'll seek another term in office, saying only "you know allegations. You don't know facts. Let's operate on facts." Read more at Politico and The Times Union. More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Fox News Regular Alex Berenson Dragged for Old Tweet Dismissing COVID Death Toll Predictions

    Alex Berenson, a COVID skeptic and anti-masker who regularly appears on Fox News to discuss the pandemic, was dragged on Twitter Tuesday for an old tweet in which he dismissed a projected death toll that turned out to be right. “I don’t normally tweet my @FoxNews appearances but this one is vital: @IHME_UW [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] has been wrong over and over — why would anyone credit or repeat its projection of 500,000 US #Covid deaths by spring?” Berenson wrote last October. It’s not yet spring, and the American COVID-19 death toll is already over 525,000, surpassing IMHE’s projection from last year. Also Read: Crown Publishing Won't Reprint, Promote Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 Book Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence expressed frustration with Berenson on Tuesday, writing, “Just no repercussions in conservative media for being this spectacularly wrong… this guy was on Fox last night casting doubt on the vaccine.” Indeed, Berenson has been tweeting skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, too. The author and former New York Times reporter appears frequently on Fox News and has written multiple opinion pieces for its website in the last year. Writer John Rogers took it a step further, musing, “In a civilized society, this man would go live in a cave in the woods and have dung thrown at him by children when he ventured too close to the village. But we live in a fallen age.” The general consensus was that Berenson’s tweet “didn’t age well.” Berenson did not immediately return a request for comment. Read original story Fox News Regular Alex Berenson Dragged for Old Tweet Dismissing COVID Death Toll Predictions At TheWrap

  • Report: Cuomo groped aide in governor's residence

    An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the embattled governor. (March 10)

  • Six More People Level Sexual Assault Accusations at T.I. and Tiny

    The lawyer for the 11 people who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault says another six possible victims have come forward with new allegations.

  • COVID cases in New York group homes under scrutiny

    "You can tell the good of a government or a society about how they treat the most vulnerable members, and we're not doing so well right now," says Maria McFadden Maffucci, whose son has developmental disabilities.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Will UK Tabloids Face a Reckoning Over Meghan Markle Coverage?

    Those hoping that Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell Sunday interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will lead to sweeping changes in how the British tabloids approach royal coverage may be disappointed. For viewers watching from the U.S., the reexamination of celebrity media coverage hits close to home, especially in light of a recent Britney Spears documentary that led to mea culpas from gossip bloggers, comedians and commentators who had previously derided the singer and other stars like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. The reminder of the relentlessly negative coverage of Markle and her admission during the Oprah interview that the pressure drove her to consider suicide raised the specter of whether the British tabloid sector would express regret. “I would love to think that this was the inflection point. I would love to believe that they would look at this and be a little bit introspective and start asking questions of themselves,” Steven Barnett, a communications professor at the University of Westminster, told TheWrap. “But it ain’t gonna happen, I’m afraid.” In fact, Britain’s Society of Editors on Monday issued a statement denying Prince Harry’s assertion to Winfrey that the U.K. press was bigoted or racist and criticized the Duke and Duchess of...Read original story Will UK Tabloids Face a Reckoning Over Meghan Markle Coverage? At TheWrap

  • China says it will respond to 'all threats' as US Navy destroyer USS John Finn sails through Taiwan Strait

    This is the third time that a US warship has sailed through the highly contentious area since Biden took office.

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are focusing their investigation on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York

    Manhattan investigators are reportedly focusing on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York that he tried unsuccessfully to develop.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • 2 brothers arrested in the Capitol insurrection were identified after giving an interview about the riot to a Finnish newspaper, FBI says

    Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning and charged on a number of counts tied to the January 6 insurrection.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.