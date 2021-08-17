Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen.

Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another five, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez. A pardon wipes away a conviction, while a commutation shortens a sentence but lets the conviction stand.

Velazquez, 45, has been serving 25 years to life on a murder conviction in the shooting of long-retired police officer Albert Ward. He was killed during a robbery in an underground betting parlor in Harlem.

Velazquez and his mother have said he was on the phone with her from his Bronx home at the time. The case against him hinged on four eyewitnesses, two of whom later recanted their identifications of him, although prosecutors said one later changed his mind again.

After reviewing Velazquez’ innocence claim, the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.‘s office decided in 2013 to stand by the conviction. Prosecutors said that the recantations didn’t merit overturning the conviction and that a lead to another potential suspect didn’t go anywhere.

Sheen got involved in the case after learning about it from his lawyer, a friend of Velazquez’ attorney. The “West Wing” and “Apocalypse Now” star held a 2011 press conference to spotlight the case and continued backing Velazquez after the DA’s decision. NBC’S “Dateline” examined the case in 2012.

A release from Cuomo’s office didn’t address the court fight, pointing instead to Velazquez’ accomplishments behind bars. He earned a bachelor’s degree, has worked from behind bars as a teaching fellow for a Columbia University professor and established programs that enlist inmates to counter gun violence and talk to prison officials and the public, leading to gun buyback, youth mentorship and other programs, according to Cuomo’s office.

Velazquez’ lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, said he was working to confirm when his client would be released.

“I am thrilled for a wonderful man who should never have been convicted and remained locked up for years because DA Vance looked the other way in the face of an injustice,” Gottlieb said.

A request for comment was sent to the DA’s office.

Cuomo has issued pardons and clemencies on several occasions in recent years, with many of the pardons going to immigrants facing deportation, where a pardon could be beneficial to their attempts to be allowed to remain in the country.

The governor's office said all five people pardoned Tuesday were in that position. The other four people receiving commutations in addition to Velazquez were also cited for what they accomplished while in prison.

Cuomo's last day in office will be Aug. 23. He is stepping down after the release of a report that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and said some of his comments had been misunderstood. But he said fighting to stay in office would hurt the state.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Nevada inmate gets life for 1984 Colorado hammer killings

    A former Nevada prison inmate was sentenced Tuesday to three consecutive life sentences in the long-unsolved 1984 hammer killings of three Colorado family members, including a 7-year-old girl, inside their suburban Denver home. Sixty-one-year-old Alex Ewing was convicted Aug. 6 of first-degree murder after a two-day trial in which prosecutors contended Ewing used a hammer and a knife to kill Bruce Bennett, 27, his wife, Debra, 26, and daughter Melissa in the Bennetts’ home. Melissa Bennett also was raped, prosecutors said.

  • 'They already looking for me': An Afghan interpreter on the last 24 hours

    On Monday, I feared the worst. I had messaged Omid Mahmoodi, who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military. But nothing. And then ...

  • Facebook reiterates ban on content associated with Taliban amid Afghanistan turmoil

    Facebook on Tuesday reiterated its ban on accounts that support, praise, or represent the Taliban as the militant group has rapidly swept through much of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul.

  • 'I got a soft spot for Haiti': Cardi B shares her support for Haiti after tragic earthquake

    In the aftermath of the devastating Haiti earthquake, celebrities are taking to social media to show their support and promote relief efforts.

  • Judge gets it right in request to shut public out of Parkland shooting hearings | Editorial

    Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the right decision — the only decision — on Tuesday, when she ruled that court hearings in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the accused Parkland school shooter, will remain open to the public and media.

  • OAN Loses Appeal in Defamation Suit Against Rachel Maddow

    An appeals court on Tuesday threw out a defamation lawsuit that accused Rachel Maddow of defaming One America News by calling the network “paid Russian propaganda.” The 9th Circuit Court of Appeal held that Maddow’s commentary was protected by the First Amendment, as she was simply offering her opinion based on a Daily Beast story […]

  • Chris Cuomo breaks silence on his brother's resignation after sexual harassment scandal

    CNN's Chris Cuomo has broken his silence on his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning amid a sexual harassment scandal.

  • Colorado school district bans teaching of critical race theory

    A school district in Colorado Springs, Colorado, banned critical race theory from being taught in schools after a 3-2 board vote.

  • Texas Supreme Court upholds Abbott's mask mandate ban in two counties

    The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday blocked the imposition of mask mandates in two counties that attempted to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning such mandates.

  • Becoming Beyoncé: Behind the Scenes of Maya Rudolph and Jodi Mancuso’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Collaboration

    When Maya Rudolph stepped back into Studio 8H to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in March, expectations were extremely high. Not only is she a beloved former cast member, she has been portraying Vice President Kamala Harris (and won her first Emmy for the effort last year). There is a lot about her rich history […]

  • Bob Dylan Accused of Drugging, Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old in 1965

    Ki Price/File Photo via ReutersLegendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan allegedly groomed and sexually abused a 12-year-old girl multiple times when he was living at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel in 1965, a bombshell lawsuit states.The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, states that in a six-week period between April and May 1965, Dylan “exploited his status as a musician” to gain the trust of a young girl identified in court filings only as “J.C.,” according to the lawsuit, a copy of w

  • Some safety officials in Colorado are bucking mask and vaccine rules

    Law enforcement members in Colorado and across the country are resisting COVID-19 vaccines and ignoring mask mandates.Why it matters: Scores of local public safety officials — charged daily with protecting and regularly interacting with the public — have tested positive for the virus. Two Denver sheriff's deputies have died from the disease.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The fatalities here add to the growing national toll. More than 500 officers have

  • 16 Fan Reactions That Prove "Free Guy" Is Worth All Of The Hype And More

    Free Guy is the new fan favorite.View Entire Post ›

  • Afghan refugees stage protest on Greek island

    "It's a disaster," the 21-year-old, who declined to give her last name, told Reuters. "What will happen now in Afghanistan for (the) young generation? For children? For women's rights? Everything is destroyed by the Taliban."Elena was one of around 500 Afghan asylum seekers and local activists taking part in a protest late on Monday, holding up a large Afghan flag and sitting near a banner that read: "We say no to Taliban."It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of Afghanistan after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others, melted away.The militants have sought to project a more moderate face, promising to respect women's rights and protect people. But many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to the harsh practices of their 1996-2001 rule, when women were not allowed to work and punishments such as public stoning were administered.On Lesbos, where there are about 2,500 Afghans - half the total number of migrants on the island, according to the Greek interior ministry - the protesters shared those fears."All the Afghan people are crying," said Elena, who helped organise the protest rally. "I expect from the world, please support Afghanistan, don't leave Afghan people alone."Greece, and Lesbos in particular, has been at the frontline of migrant arrivals to the European Union for years. Authorities, who fear the arrival of a new wave of migrants with the victory of the Taliban, have pushed for a coordinated EU response.

  • Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said. Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in schools, is isolating, his office said. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment.

  • Whitmer pitches $75 million plan to muzzle gun violence

    Gov. Whitmer pitched a plan to spend $75 million of federal stimulus money to reduce gun crime in cities statewide.

  • Panthers great Luke Kuechly visits Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

    Warning: Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is donning another team's colors in the post below.

  • Nicole Ari Parker Joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis on SATC Revival Set

    "I'd sing along to '70s love songs with this trio deep into any night," Sarah Jessica Parker captioned the shots

  • Afghan officials, security forces reportedly started selling out to the Taliban in early 2020

    Afghan officials, security forces reportedly started selling out to the Taliban in early 2020

  • No. 6 Texas A&M will replace Mond at QB with King or Calzada

    For the first time since arriving at Texas A&M, coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't have Kellen Mond at quarterback.