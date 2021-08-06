Cuomo lawyers blast AG report, saying evidence was left out: 'Doesn't pass muster'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Miller
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorneys representing embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted the state attorney general's office for what they said was an unfair investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

"There has been no open-minded fact finding here," Rita Glavin, one of the attorneys representing Cuomo, said on a Friday afternoon Zoom call with the media. "This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined narrative."

MEDIA PREVIOUSLY DOWNPLAYED SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ANDREW CUOMO

Then, in a sudden malfunction echoing the troubles Cuomo is facing, Glavin’s connection to the call appeared to be disrupted, prompting her to ask, "Am I frozen?" before the feed cut away for several minutes.

Once order was restored and Glavin explained that her "ethernet went down" she reiterated that she believes "the investigators acted as prosecutors, judge, and jury."

Glavin said her team was not notified about when the report would be released nor given a chance to address its findings before the release.

DEBLASIO CALLS ON 'NARCISSIST' CUOMO TO 'GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY' AND RESIGN

Glavin then addressed the accuser known as "Executive Assistant 1" and attempted to poke holes in her story, explaining that Cuomo has denied the alleged incident took place.

The attorney then put up a timeline on the screen of the day the accuser said Cuomo sexually assaulted her that she says contradicts the allegation made against the governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glavin added that statements "undermining" Lindsey Boylan, Cuomo’s first accuser, were ignored by the attorney general’s office and attempted to make the case that there were holes in Boylan’s story.

Cuomo’s attorneys then took questions from the media and said that the governor will address a recent allegation of sexual misconduct against a female trooper assigned to his security detail.

Glavin concluded, "He is 63 years old, he has spent 40 years in public life. And for him to suddenly be accused of sexual assault of an executive assistant that he really doesn't know, doesn't pass muster."

During the call, two of Cuomo's accusers released a statement defending the integrity of the attorney general's investigation.

"The Governor’s effort to ‘respond’ to the AG’s thorough and careful report presenting extensive evidence of his unlawful conduct once again misses the mark," they said.

"On behalf of Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, we state again that the AG investigators treated them fairly while closely examining the evidence and the facts, including by asking follow-up questions and speaking to witnesses," attorney Mariann Wang wrote. "The AG report is thorough, detailed and provides the evidence itself that the Governor violated state and federal law."

Boylan tweeted simply: "We will not be intimidated."

The New York Attorney General's Office released a statement in response to the comments made by Cuomo's lawyers accusing the governor of attacking the credibility of his accusers.

"After multiple women made accusations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them, the governor, himself, requested that Attorney General James oversee an independent investigation," the statement said. "The independent investigators selected are widely respected professionals, recognized for their legal and investigatory ability. To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women."

The statement continued. "There will be a rolling production of interview transcripts made available to the state Assembly, which will be redacted as needed. There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence. Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 165-page report accusing the governor of sexual harassment related to the 11 women who have accused him of wrongdoing.

JOURNALISM PROFESSOR BLASTS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO OVER 'ETHICAL FAILURE' FOR ROLE IN BROTHER'S MISCONDUCT SCANDAL

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The report sparked calls for Cuomo to resign, including from President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Additionally, New York lawmakers are preparing to start the impeachment process against the governor.

Cuomo has maintained that he is innocent of wrongdoing.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video released after the report was made public. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Sitting Down With the Man Who Shattered My Life Helped Me Put the Pieces Back Together

    “For years I thought of him as ‘my rapist.' Now I refer to him as ‘my friend.’"

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder

    The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • How US intelligence has helped cartels kill thousands in Mexico

    "When you work with or in Mexico you have to be very careful with the information you are sharing," a former DEA official told Insider.

  • Police Reopen Probe Into Designer’s 1966 Death at the Hands of Billionaire Tobacco Heiress

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by New York Times Co./GettyA Marine corps veteran has come forward to implicate billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke in the decades-old death of her close confidant, prompting a reopening of the case.Robert Walker, now 68, was just 13 years old when he says he witnessed the socialiate intentionally drive into designer Eduardo Tirella in what was initially deemed an “unfortunate accident.”Tirella’s death had been shrouded in mystery for more than 50 y