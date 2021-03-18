Cuomo’s office to investigate sexual misconduct claims: report

Biba Adams
·2 min read
“We have an obligation to investigate any claim of sexual harassment.”

The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is opening its own investigation into an allegation that he groped a female aide at the governor’s mansion.

The Albany Times Union reports that the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations will inquire into the complaint.

“We have our own inquiries ongoing,” a senior aide to the governor told the Times Union. “We have an obligation to investigate any claim of sexual harassment. And we, after reporting (the female aide’s allegations) to the (attorney general), were directed to continue our own inquiry. … So there are multiple inquiries.”

The investigation by Cuomo’s office has been deemed a “parallel” investigation running concurrently with one being executed by Attorney General Letitia James. Her office has hired two private attorneys for the independent investigation. According to the report, James’ office did not respond to questions about the new inquiry.

In a statement, the acting counsel for the governor said, “We fully informed the (attorney general’s) office of the required process with this type of allegation and they said to follow it. The matter was referred to GOER (Governor’s Office of Employee Relations) and (we) informed local law enforcement and that is the full extent of the action.”

Read More: Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)
According to the report, the woman became emotional at work while watching Cuomo, during a press conference on March 3, 2021, when he denied touching any women “inappropriately.” The woman’s coworkers questioned her reaction and she reportedly told them about the alleged encounter with Cuomo.

One week later, the governor responded to questions from the Times Union newspaper saying, “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report.”

The newspaper notes that Cuomo and his aides have been careful to refer to the investigations as a “review” or “inquiry.”

Several New York Democrats have called for Cuomo to resign amid allegations by at least six women. The New York State Assembly has also opened an impeachment inquiry.

