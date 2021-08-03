Cuomo probe: Albany DA will request 'investigative materials' from AG's office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Audrey Conklin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares on Tuesday responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James' findings from her investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James' report, which was published Tuesday morning, included interviews with 179 people and found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members, including staff members based in Albany, between 2013 and 2020.

"Along with the public, today we have been made aware of the final independent report from AG Letitia James’ office regarding Governor Cuomo’s conduct as they relate to violations of civil harassment statutes," Soares, who has the ability to file criminal charges against Cuomo, said in a statement to Fox News. "We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information."

CUOMO ACCUSER SAYS SHE'S WILLING TO TAKE A POLYGRAPH

Soares added that as the matter develops, his office is "reviewing the document released by the Attorney General today" and "will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by" the DA's office.

The Albany Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

One of Cuomo's accusers identified in James' report as a trooper with the Protective Services Unit (PSU), the unit of New York State Troopers assigned to protect the governor with offices in Albany and New York City, alleged that the governor had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, usually in passing.

CUOMO GRILLED BY AG'S LAWYERS IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) told Fox News in a statement that it "is dismayed and disturbed by the conclusion of the report from independent investigators appointed by New York state’s attorney general that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including a New York State Trooper."

"I’m outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided," NYSTPBA President Thomas H. Mungeer said. "The NYSTPBA also applauds the bravery of our member, who when called upon during this investigation was truthful and had the courage to share her experiences."

Several other women accused Cuomo of making inappropriate sexual comments and engaging in unwanted touching, the most egregious being from an anonymous executive assistant who claims that he invited her to his residence and groped her breast under her blouse.

CUOMO ACCUSER CALLS FOR DISBARMENT OF LAWYER WHO HANDLED HARASSMENT COMPLAINT AFTER RESIGNATION ANNOUNCEMENT

The same woman told investigators that Cuomo had also repeatedly touched her butt, kissed her on the lips at least once, and asked her on multiple occasions whether she has or would cheat on her husband.

Cuomo has publicly denied allegations of inappropriate touching.

Hours after the report's release, Cuomo delivered a video address responding to its findings. He emphatically denied any wrongdoing.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

James made clear that the investigation was civil in nature and that there are no criminal consequences from their report. The incident in which Cuomo allegedly groped a staffer's breast was brought to the attention of the Albany police.

Fox News' Ronn Blizter and Stephanie Pagnones contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With evictions looming, White House presses governments to distribute housing aid

    The White House is urging states and cities to speed up the deployment of federal aid to stave off evictions after a moratorium lapsed and Congress failed to extend it.

  • Florida Schools Back Away From Mask Mandate After DeSantis Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to bar school mask mandates is already pressuring schools into backing away from the facial coverings, even as the state reports a record number of people hospitalized with Covid-19.Less than a week after the Republican governor threatened to withhold state funding to school districts that require masks, two schools are backing down on such mandates. Broward County Public Schools reversed its masking rule, which the school board mandated just a

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Police officer and suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

    A police officer was killed and multiple other people were wounded in a violent incident by a transit station near the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • Black Man Who Said He Suffered Attempted Lynching in Indiana Last Year Now Facing Charges Related to the Incident

    Many of you might remember from last year the story of Vauhxx Booker, a Black man in Indiana who said he suffered an “attempted lynching” when five white men—two of whom have been charged with multiple felonies—accused him of trespassing on land he said he didn’t know they owned.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • The Horrific Details of How Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Preyed on a State Trooper

    Photo by Carlo Allegri-Pool/Getty ImagesWhen New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had substantiated a slew of allegations of sexual harassment against scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, perhaps the most shocking revelation involved a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail.In addition to targeting the woman for assignment to him and subsequently sexually harassing her on several occasions, the AG’s probe led by two outside lawyers found, Cuo

  • Nigerian student shocked to see friend's body in anatomy class

    Nigerian students often dissect "unclaimed" bodies from mortuaries but some are victims of police violence.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Black man reportedly assaulted by white men at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers.

  • Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

    A legislative ethics committee decided Tuesday that an Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported that she was raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives. The bipartisan committee unanimously approved its recommendation against Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings at the end of a two-day hearing, with members saying she violated basic standards of conduct in targeting the 19-year-old intern. Committee members also said Giddings was evasive and disrespectful to her House colleagues during her testimony on Monday and accused her of lying to the public in an attempt to paint herself as a victim of the ethics investigation.

  • Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds

    Thomas Earl Braunson III, a 35-year-old new father, had been jailed and held in “horrible conditions” when he died behind […] The post Black man faced ‘horrible conditions’ before dying at Rikers, report finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘I’m back’: Ex-con Blagojevich sues for right to run again

    Ex-con and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich sued his home state Monday for booting him from the governor’s seat after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office in Illinois. Before filing the lawsuit, an unapologetic Blagojevich addressed reporters outside the same federal courthouse in Chicago where he was convicted, declaring: “I’m back.” Then-President Donald Trump freed Blagojevich in February 2020 after he had served eight years of a 14-year sentence, including for trying to sell an appointment to Barak Obama’s old U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash.

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins