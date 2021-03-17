Cuomo should quit if allegations proven and he ‘will probably be prosecuted’, says Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shweta Sharma
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;President Joe Biden said inquiry would determine what the women alleged against New York governor is true&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden said inquiry would determine what the women alleged against New York governor is true

(Getty Images)

In his strongest remarks to date against Andrew Cuomo, president Joe Biden has said the New York governor should resign if an ongoing investigation confirms allegations of sexual misconduct against him as he will probably also end up being prosecuted.

Mr Biden made the comments against the fellow Democrat appearing in an interview on ABC New as calls for the governor’s resignation have grown louder.

When asked whether Mr Cuomo should resign if investigations confirm the allegations, the president replied said “Yes, I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

Seven women have accused Mr Cuomo of sexual harassment since February. The governor denied the allegations but apologised for “making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

A number of fellow Democrat politicians, including Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibran, have joined the chorus to demand Mr Cuomo’s resignation.

In contrast, Mr Biden had maintained that people should wait for the results of the inquiry.

Read more:

Clearing his position on the issue, he said a “woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimised by her coming forward.”

“But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true,” he said. “That is going on.”

The president on Sunday said that he is awaiting the investigation results. “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us,” he had said.

The governor’s term in office would end in 2022. But he could be thrown out of the office if the inquiry confirms the allegations. The investigations into the case are being led by attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark.

During the investigation, one of the accuser reportedly said Mr Cuomo asked inappropriate and sexually suggestive questions back in 2020. She said he would talk about her sex life and if she was into older men when the two were alone in the office. She also spoke about how he was obsessed with the size of his hands and “and what the large size of his hands indicated.”

The women have accused Mr Cuomo of allegedly kissing, groping and repeatedly touching them.

Mr Cuomo has said: “I did not do what has been alleged. I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone.”

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD increases patrols in Asian communities in reaction to Atlanta mass shooting and rising hate crime

    Eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta

  • Fauci award, John Denver, isolation outreach: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Voters go to polls on final day of virus-hit Dutch election

    Rutte's conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks. If his party emerges as the largest when polls close at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), Rutte will be first in line to lead talks to form the next ruling coalition. “What are you still doing here?” anti-immigration opponent Geert Wilders asked Rutte in a final televised debate Tuesday night.

  • We all wanted to believe Pope Francis was different. Now he’s finally proven he isn’t

    The Catholic Church is losing followers at record rates. Announcing that it will not bless same-sex unions could be a worse move than the Pope and his compatriots realize

  • Woman dies in unknown circumstances two days after video pleading for help from hospital in Canada

    Ndjomouo claimed she was being given penicillin, a drug she was allergic to, for days before her death

  • Woman killed by police in shootout caught on body cam

    Officer Josh Baker in stable condition after being rushed to local hospital

  • If You Can't Sleep, This Common Medication Could Be Why, Study Says

    Getting a good night's sleep can make or break how you start your day. That's why if you're consistently getting terrible sleep, it's essential to get to the bottom of what's causing it. There are plenty of potential factors to consider, but one recent study found that a common medication may be at the root of some sleep struggles. Keep reading to learn which medicine could be causing your sleepless nights, and for more complications to be aware of, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor. Beta-blockers have been linked to sleep disorders. A March 15 study published by Hypertension, an American Heart Association (AHA) journal, found that beta-blockers might be to blame for some people's sleep struggles. Beta-blockers are prescribed to people with various cardiovascular conditions, including heart failure, arrhythmias, chest pains, and high blood pressure, but they're also given to patients with anxiety, as the AHA explains in a statement. They're prescribed to over 20 million Americans.The medication works by reducing the heart rate, the heart's workload, and the heart's output of blood, which all work to lower blood pressure. The study found that "unusual dreams, insomnia, and sleep disorders may be linked to beta-blockers." And for more medication guidance, If You're Swallowing Your Medication With This, Stop Immediately. These drugs could cause a drop in melatonin. A Sept. 2012 study published in Sleep suggested that a dip in melatonin levels when using beta-blockers is likely the reason the medication often conflicts with sleep. "Many beta-blockers can decrease the amount of melatonin by up to 80 percent," according to Sona Pharmacy + Clinic.Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland that's closely linked to sleep. Your brain produces the hormone in response to darkness, and it helps maintain the timing of your circadian rhythms and sleep, as the National Institute for Contemporary and Integrative Health (NIH) explains. In addition to being affected by beta-blockers, melatonin can be influenced by many things, including "your sleep-wake cycle, the time that you get up, the time you go to bed, and the amount of light you are exposed to," per Sona Pharmacy + Clinic. And for more unintended consequences, If You Drink This, You Could Become Resistant to Antibiotics, Study Says. You can counteract the dip in melatonin by taking supplements. Many people who have trouble sleeping reach for melatonin supplements, which is what experts suggest those taking beta-blockers try. Frank Scheer, PhD, an associate neuroscientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and principal investigator on the Sleep study said, "Beta-blockers have long been associated with sleep disturbances, yet until now, there have been no clinical studies that tested whether melatonin supplementation can improve sleep in these patients." The study confirmed "that melatonin supplements significantly improved sleep," he added. And for more warnings you should know, If You're Taking This Medication, the FDA Has a New Warning for You. There does not appear to be any connection between beta-blockers and depression. The recent AHA study originally set out to link depression to beta-blockers, since it's the most frequently reported mental health side effect, but stumbled across the sleep complications while conducting the study. The researchers ultimately couldn't find any link between depression and beta-blockers."Our results indicate that concerns about adverse mental health events, especially depression, should not affect the decision about beta-blockers. Beta-blockers are mostly safe regarding psychological health," study author Reinhold Kreutz, MD, PhD, a professor at the Berlin Institute of Health, Institute of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, said in a statement. "We found no indication of an association between beta-blocker use and depression. The same was true for most of the other mental health symptoms." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • FBI accused of ‘fake’ Brett Kavanaugh background investigation

    ‘It cannot and should not be the policy of the FBI to not follow up on serious allegations’

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Two sources familiar with the discussions said the move was part of the government's drive to cut dependence on crude from the Middle East. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • 'The Bachelor's' uncomfortable silences speak volumes in emotional finale special

    "The Bachelor's" controversial season came to an end with a fraught discussion on Monday — and no news about the status of besieged host Chris Harrison.

  • Born into war, Syrian boy is family's breadwinner

    Mohammed Abu Rdan is just 10 years old, but he carries more responsibility on his shoulders than many adults.He has known nothing but Syria's violence and conflict since he was born in Aleppo in 2011. And now, he is the sole provider for his six-person family, after heart disease rendered his father unfit to work.Abu Rdan braves the cold every day, hoping to hitch a ride to the cleaning product factory where he works."Everyday, I wake up at 6 am to go. Sometimes a car stops to pick us up and sometimes it does not. We go everyday on foot. We work all day from the morning until sunset. We then come home, eat and put our heads to sleep."The year he was born, peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government began.Those demonstrations quickly escalated into the multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers.Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, and millions - like Abu Rdan and his family - were displaced.Since then, education has become a distant memory."We had a house and I used to go to school everyday and I was studying. Then we were displaced here and they destroyed our school and our homes.”Abu Rdan works up to 10 hours a day for just $13 a month.The work is tiring. He spends his days packing goods into large sacks - some twice his size. By the time Abu Rdan gets back to the tent he shares with his parents and three sisters, he is so exhausted that he can do nothing but eat and sleep.The tent does little to shield the family from Syria's harsh winters.Abu Rdan has become an expert at making cups of tea to stay warm, working the gas cylinder with the confidence of an adult.UNICEF said earlier this month that 90% of children in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance - that's a 20% increase over the past year alone.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.