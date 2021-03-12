  • Oops!
Cuomo responds to Democrats’ calls to resign over sexual harassment and assault claims

During a press event on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo refused to resign after several prominent New York Democrats demanded he resign in light of numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations. Cuomo called those demands “reckless and dangerous.”

ANDREW CUOMO: Politicians, who don't know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous. The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst.

Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure. But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing cancel culture, and the truth. People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.

Let the review proceed. I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people.

