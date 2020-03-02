Cuomo Reveals First NYC Coronavirus Patient Is a Health Care Worker

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed Monday that the first person to test positive for coronavirus in New York city was a health worker who had recently traveled to Iran.

Cuomo cited the patient’s background during praise for the “textbook way” the 39-year-old woman operated after returning home from Iran. He added that the patient was “not symptomatic” upon returning to New York, and was self-isolated in her apartment in Manhattan.

“She was not on any public transportation, she has been in her home virtually isolated and she is isolated once again,” Cuomo told CNN. “So in this case, because of those circumstances — because of her knowledge — she acted in a textbook way.”

In his initial release detailing the case, Cuomo made no mention of the patient’s status as a healthcare worker.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020





Cuomo also admitted that while “at this point we have no reason for concern,” it is “inevitable” that there will be “community spread.”

“You can’t have it be in this many places in the globe and this many places in the country and not be in New York. So that is going to happen,” he stated.

U.S. officials announced Sunday night that the second American had died from the virus, with both mortalities occurring in the same hospital in Kirkland, Wash. As of Sunday night, 88 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the United States.

