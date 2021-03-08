Cuomo said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out of office after top Democrats call for his resignation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seen attending a press conference on September 29, 2020. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls for his resignation over allegations of sexual harassment.

  • The New York Democrat said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out, AP reported.

  • Six New York state lawmakers have already called for impeachment proceedings against him.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As calls grow for his resignation, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a top state lawmaker that they would have to impeach him if they want him out of office, the Associated Press reported.

The Democrat is serving his third term as New York's governor but has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of sexual harassment. Multiple women have come forward with accusations, while many other staffers told The Washington Post Cuomo fostered a "hostile" and "toxic" workplace culture.

New York's Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said on Sunday that Cuomo must resign, while Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also said he had concerns over Cuomo's "ability to continue to lead."

Stewart-Cousins was the first senior Democrat in the state to say Cuomo should resign, joining calls already made by other state lawmakers.

Her statement came following a press call during which Cuomo said there was "no way" he resigns. He said resigning over the allegations would be "anti-Democratic."

"They don't override the people's will, they don't get to override elections," Cuomo said. "I was elected by the people of New York state. I wasn't elected by politicians."

In a phone call with Stewart-Cousins on Sunday before the press conference, Cuomo told her they would have to impeach him if they wanted him gone, a source told AP.

Some lawmakers in the state have already called for Cuomo's impeachment.

Six Democrats issued a joint letter Tuesday, calling for impeachment proceedings against the governor in light of the sexual harassment allegations.

"The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for​ ​years​:​ that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues," the letter, which was obtained by Insider, said.

It continued: "The accounts add to recent revelations of gross misconduct. It is time for the legislature to demand accountability. Impeachment proceedings are the appropriate avenue for us to pursue as legislators to hold the Governor accountable for his many abuses of power and remove him from office."

While Cuomo has insisted he will not resign, he has apologized for his behavior.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable, and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said during a press conference Wednesday. "And frankly, I am embarrassed by it. And that's not easy to say, but that's the truth."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin suggests U.S. could again carry out retaliatory strike after Iraqi base attack

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday that the United States still doesn't have a clear assessment of who may have been behind a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad base, which is used by U.S.-led coalition troops, earlier this week. And while Washington intends to make sure they get a firm answer, Austin said "you can expect that the U.S. will always hold people accountable for their acts ... we'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing." Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin tells @martharaddatz the U.S. is "still developing the intelligence" on the recent rocket attack against U.S. forces at Ain al-Asad airbase: "But you can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts." https://t.co/UmRcsW7jmz pic.twitter.com/jVKkXTEKi4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 7, 2021 President Biden previously signed off on airstrikes in retaliation for a similar attack carried out by Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria, a decision that prompted some criticism from congressional Democrats who felt the administration didn't adequately brief lawmakers before moving forward. Austin's comments, however, suggest that such a move could again be in Biden's playbook depending on the outcome of intelligence findings. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

    The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • U.S. House set to vote on bills to expand gun background checks

    The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday on a pair of bills to expand background checks before gun purchases, two years after a similar House effort failed to make it through the Senate. The House Rules Committee on Monday will take up the two bills that Democrats, who control the chamber, say are aimed at closing loopholes in the background check system. The Rules Committee action is a procedural step before the full House votes.

  • Gov. Whitmer on N.Y. Gov. Cuomo allegations: If true, 'I think we have to take action'

    Whitmer said an independent and thorough investigation is needed into Cuomo's conduct and he must be held accountable if allegations are true.

  • Biden Admin to Allow Child-Migrant Facilities to Operate at 100 Percent Capacity, Despite COVID Threat

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing child-migrant detention facilities to operate at 100 percent capacity, despite the threat of coronavirus spread, multiple outlets reported on Friday. The agency recommended in an internal memo that the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement open its facilities at the U.S.–Mexico border to full capacity. According to the memo, the HHS facilities are better-equipped to prevent coronavirus spread than U.S. Border Patrol holding centers, so it is preferable that migrant children be housed by HHS. “Additional shelter capacity will minimize the likelihood that children remain in Border Patrol stations longer than necessary, where they are also exposed to COVID-19 transmission risks as well as child welfare concerns associated with such settings,” the memo states. HSS “facilities should plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases.” There are currently 7,700 unaccompanied migrant children in HHS facilities, according to CNN, while the department has 13,650 beds available. The Biden administration is expecting to see a record number of migrant children cross the border in the coming weeks, and the administration has projected it will need roughly 20,000 beds to contend with the influx, Axios reported on Tuesday. The expansion in available space at shelters comes as the Biden administration grapples with a major surge in illegal immigration at the Southern border. The surge can be attributed in part to the effects of two November hurricanes in Central America, as well as ongoing upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some migrants have cited what they perceive as the Biden administration’s looser immigration policies in making their decision to cross the border.

  • Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia's hopes

    West Virginia has long proclaimed itself “Almost Heaven,” a nod to a song and soaring mountaintop vistas. Now some joke the state name-checked in “Take Me Home, Country Roads” could take things up a notch as Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin bargains his way through Congress. “Maybe we’ll get to heaven status,” said longtime Democratic Party official Nick Casey.

  • ‘SNL’ Alumna Laraine Newman Tells (Almost) All In New Audio Book

    She’s been Connie Conehead, the youngest spawn of Beldar and Prymaat. Or perhaps you remember her as Christie Christina, the cohost of E. Buzz Miller’s public access cable show. Maybe you recall the stints as a TV news reporter on Chevy Chase’s version of SNL’s “Weekend Update” segments. However you remember Laraine Newman from her Saturday […]

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Geno Auriemma: 'We're a championship team if Christyn Williams plays like that'

    After UConn's statement semifinal win over Villanova, coach Geno Auriemma compliments Christyn Williams' defensive effort, saying the Huskies are a championship quality team if she continues to play like that.

  • 'There is no way I resign': Cuomo refuses to quit amid scandals as top NY Dem says he should step down

    New York Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said fellow Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign "for the good of the state."

  • Cuomo Refuses To Step Down, Says Accuser Has 'Political' Motives

    The New York governor said "there is no way" he would resign and claimed calls for him to do so are politically motivated.

  • Trump could make GOP stronger, or ‘he also could destroy it,’ Graham says

    In an interview broadcast Sunday night on "Axios on HBO," the South Carolina Republican -- who has continued to support Trump, even after blaming him for the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob -- said the former president has a "dark side" and "some magic," and he's trying to "harness the magic."

  • Kaley Cuoco Gives Business Professional a New Meaning in a Studded 3-Piece Suit & Mesh Heels at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021

    Kaley Cuoco means business at the Critics' Choice Awards 2021.

  • Minneapolis braced for unrest ahead of trial over George Floyd's killing

    Minneapolis has been fortified with concrete barricades and thousands of troops as the city braces for the start of the trial of a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd on Monday. Footage of Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pinning Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the ground as he gasped for breath rocked the city last year and led to a wave of violent protests in Minneapolis and dozens of other US cities. The video was watched by millions around the world and led to a national reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the US. Mr Chauvin, 44, was fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Ahead of what is expected to be one America's most closely watched trials, local officials have launched a massive security operation to try to avoid a repeat of the looting and destruction witnessed last summer. Barbed wire, chain-link fencing and several rings of concrete barriers have been erected around the Hennepin County courthouse where jury selection in Mr Chauvin's trial begins on Monday.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to President Biden's signature. New York Gov. Cuomo refuses to step down. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Schumer backs probe into Cuomo harassment claims

    The most powerful New Yorker in Congress, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on Sunday said he backed an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made by five women. Schumer called the accusations “deeply troubling” and said he supported an ongoing investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In the latest accusations against the Democratic governor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that a former aide, Ana Liss, said Cuomo in 2014 sometimes greeted her with a hug and kisses on both cheeks, called her “sweetheart,” kissed her hand and asked her if she had a boyfriend.The Washington Post reported on Saturday that a former press aide, Karen Hinton, said that in 2000 Cuomo - when he was federal housing secretary under President Bill Clinton - embraced her intimately in a hotel room after a work event.The new accusations surfaced after three women had accused Cuomo of sexually harassing them or making inappropriate remarks. He has denied any misconduct and pledged to cooperate with the review by James’ office.Cuomo, who has rejected calls for his resignation that have come even from some Democratic state lawmakers, has also in recent weeks struggled to respond to accusations that his administration sought to downplay the number of nursing home residents killed by COVID-19.

  • Biden signs order to expand voting access

    "I'm signing an executive order to make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote and improve access to voting."U.S. President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Alabama, by issuing an executive order designed to make it easier for Americans to vote, as Republicans across the country seek to limit voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. "The legacy of the march in Selma is that while nothing can stop a free people from exercising their most sacred power as a citizen, there are those who will do everything they can to take that power away."In his pre-taped remarks released on Sunday, Biden said more than 250 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 43 states during the current legislative session."We cannot let them succeed."Last week Democrats in the House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation to update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. Biden urged lawmakers to pass the bill in the Senate, where it faces tough chances."I hope the Senate does its work so I can sign it into law."Biden's executive order directs federal agencies to submit plans within 200 days that outline steps to expand voter registration and distribute election information to voters. It also directs the U.S. chief information officer to modernize federal websites and digital services that provide voting details.

  • U.S. sees Mexico border detentions rise: sources

    U.S. officials detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the border with Mexico in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest monthly total since mid-2019.The previously unreported figures show the scope of a migrant influx which has only grown since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, and sought to roll back some of predecessor Donald Trump's restrictive policies.The nearly 100,000 migrants detained appears to be the highest monthly number since June 2019, during a large border surge which Trump cited as justification for a broad immigration crackdown.And an increasing number of children arriving at the border without a parent or legal guardian has forced U.S. officials to scramble for housing options in recent weeks and try speeding up their release to U.S. sponsors.Republicans have criticized Biden for rolling back Trump's hardline immigration policies, claiming that will lead to more illegal immigration.One of those Trump-era measures is Title 42, which was issued during the global health crisis, allowing U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally.Under that policy, the number of migrants attempting to illegally cross the border AGAIN has actually increased over the past year, with some making another attempt after being caught.Biden exempted unaccompanied children from Title 42 in February.

  • GOP campaign committees receive cease-and-desist letters from Trump's lawyers for using his name

    President Donald Trump is not pleased with Republican fundraisers who are using his name and likeness without his permission, and his lawyers are taking action, Politico reports. The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee all received cease-and-desist letters from lawyers Friday representing Trump for using his name and likeness in fundraising emails and merchandise. Per Politico, Trump has always been sensitive about how his name has been used in relation to other political candidates, but it appears to have ramped up in this case because he doesn't want to be associated with Republicans who voted to impeach him. This doesn't change the fact that Trump "remains committed to the Republican Party," an adviser told Politico, but "that doesn't give anyone — friend or foe — permission to use his likeness without explicit approval." The committees didn't respond to Politico's request for comment, but GOP campaigners have reportedly said privately that it's incredibly difficult to refrain from using Trump's name because of his popularity, and they believe he should be more generous. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Bowles on Pryor: 'He should keep his mouth shut'

    Jets head coach Todd Bowles expresses his frustration with the fact that WR Terrelle Pryor revealed details about his injuries to the media.