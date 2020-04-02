Cuomo Says N.Y. Has Ventilators for Six Days, Warns Crisis Won’t End Until August

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday warned the coronavirus crisis could continue until August as cases continue to rise, with more than 400 deaths overnight across the Empire State.

“There is no superhero who is immune to this disease. Anyone can get it. No one can be protected from it. I couldn’t protect my own brother,” Cuomo said. “This is troubling news.”

More than 2,220 people have died and 92,381 more have been infected with the virus in New York State, with the death toll spiking 22 percent in the last 24 hours, Cuomo said. About 51,809 of those cases are in New York City, a city of 8.6 million that accounts for 21 percent of the national infection rate.

As of Thursday morning, more than 5,137 people have died and 216,722 individuals have been infected with the virus nationwide—a death toll that has eclipsed China’s official count by more than 54 percent.

“We are asking all the hospitals to contribute what they have to a central stockpile and then disburse on an as-need basis,” Cuomo said. “If a person comes in and needs a ventilator and you don’t have a ventilator, the person dies. That’s the blunt equation here. And right now we have a burn rate that would suggest we have about six days in the stockpile.”

In a moment of levity during Thursday’s press conference, CNN host Chris Cuomo joined his brother to talk about life with the coronavirus. The television host said that while he is continuing to work, he’s very uncomfortable—and the virus even caused him to have a fever dream in which the governor danced in a ballet outfit with a wand.

“It’s not doing too great with my hair,” the younger Cuomo said, before adding to his brother, “You look like you’ve been cutting your own hair.”

But despite the moment of laughter, Cuomo’s message on Thursday was clear: While the state government is working to get ahead of the virus, it could be weeks until New York sees the worst of this deadly pandemic. Projections state that the apex could come anytime between one week and a month from now. Those same projections state the virus could continue to plague New York until August, Cuomo said.

“It’s anywhere from seven to 21 to 30 days. It depends on how that model rates how effective social distancing is,” Cuomo said. “We believe it is close to the shorter end of the range with our in-house people looking at the professional modeling that’s being done.”

One New York City doctor on the frontlines of this highly infectious virus told The Daily Beast he is “constantly stressed about how the worst is yet to come.” At least three nurses in city hospitals have died after contracting the coronavirus during their shifts and dozens more have tested positive.

“I think over the last few weeks, we have really seen the limits our hospitals can go with as little resources as possible,” the NYU Langone doctor said. “I can’t even imagine when we get to the apex of this pandemic. How are we expected to keep this up? This is uncharted territory.”

So far, state officials have already taken extraordinary steps to combat the pandemic. To alleviate overcrowding, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been converted into a makeshift, 3,000-bed overflow hospital facility. The USNS Comfort, a naval ship equipped with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, a medical laboratory, and over 1,000 officers, docked in Manhattan on Monday to help relieve hospitals of patients not infected with the virus.

A section of Central Park has also been transformed into a field hospital to help house COVID-19 patients and construction has begun on a 350-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for patients without the virus.

City officials have also increased the number of mobile morgues: As of Thursday, 45 refrigerated trucks have been set up across the five boroughs, some of which are already filled up. “Everyone is basically waging the same battle,” the governor said. “Can you handle the height of that impact on the hospital system?"

Cuomo and some hospitals have also reported an influx of necessary personal protective equipment. A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office told The Daily Beast that as of Thursday, nearly 2 million surgical gloves, more than 2 million N95 masks, and about 8.2 million face masks have been distributed to hospitals.