Cuomo Says He’s Sorry His ‘Playful’ Banter Was ‘Misinterpreted’ by Harassment Accusers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arya Hodjat
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeenah Moon/Getty
Jeenah Moon/Getty

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to allegations of sexual harassment on Sunday by saying his “playful” banter had been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation”—and telling his allies to stop venting at one of his accusers.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in a statement as criticism of his behavior and calls for an investigation spread through the political world.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anyone and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.”

Over the past week, two of the governor’s former aides have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

On Wednesday, Lindsay Boylan, a current candidate for Manhattan borough president who worked with Cuomo’s office from 2015 to 2018, said he forcibly kissed her after years of inappropriate comments, at one point asking her if she wanted to play strip poker.

“Telling my truth isn’t about seeking revenge. I was proud to work in the Cuomo Administration. For so long I had looked up to the Governor. But his abusive behavior needs to stop,” Boylan wrote.

Then, on Saturday, Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser for Cuomo, said that during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York in the spring of 2020, the governor repeatedly asked her if she would be interested in a romantic or a sexual relationship with an older man, according to The New York Times.

“The way he was repeating, ‘You were raped and abused and attacked and assaulted and betrayed,’ over and over again while looking me directly in the eyes was something out of a horror movie,” Bennett wrote in a text to a friend, according to the Times.

Cuomo denied Boylan’s allegations and told the Times on Saturday that he believed he acted as a mentor to Bennett, adding that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett.”

On Sunday, he released a statement with a slightly different tone.

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent that anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he said.

After news of Bennett’s allegations broke, Cuomo called for a review into the investigation, naming Barbara Jones, a former federal judge for the Southern District of New York, as the investigator.

However, statewide officials—including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand—called for an independent investigation in the wake of Bennett’s allegations.

Some Democratic members of the state’s legislature, including Assembly members Yuh-Line Niou and Ron Kim, both from Queens, have called on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo is now facing the biggest political crisis of his career, with the sexual harassment allegations coming amid an investigation into a cover-up of coronavirus deaths at New York nursing homes and fellow Democrats coming forward to say they have been bullied by him. It is an incredible fall from grace from a year ago, when he was a hero of the pandemic.

Last March, as New York City became the world’s hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic and Cuomo was becoming a national star with daily TV appearances, he barred assisted-living facilities from preventing the intake of COVID-19 positive hospital patients.

However, in July, the state health department released a report stating that the directive’s “timing of admissions versus fatalities shows that it could not be the driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.”

Then, earlier this month, the New York Post published audio of Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitting that state officials deliberately undercounted the death toll in these facilities, telling state lawmakers she feared the statistics would “be used against us” by the Trump Justice Department.

On Feb. 17, Democratic state Assembly Member Kim told CNN that Cuomo threatened to “destroy” him over his calls for an investigation into the state’s nursing home deaths.

“There’s no undoing here. They have blood on their hands,” Kim told CNN.

The FBI and Justice Department are currently investigating the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes, as first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

In a statement Sunday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she expected Cuomo to officially refer the incident to her office for investigation. James said her office would hire an independent law firm to conduct the review.

“This is not a responsibility we take lightly,” James said in the statement. “We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office, and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo's New Statement: His Comments Were Mistaken For 'Unwanted Flirtation'

    “At work sometimes I think I am being playful ... I mean no offense," Andrew Cuomo said about sexual harassment accusations against him.

  • Eric Shawn: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s troubles deepen, some Democrats demand he resign

    Rep. Lee Zeldin on the new allegation amid a clash over choosing an independent investigator.

  • ‘You Are a Monster’: N.Y. Politicians React after Second Harassment Claim against Cuomo

    New York politicians criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday following a second allegation of sexual harassment. Former health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, in comments to the New York Times. According to Bennett, Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the Times. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.” Cuomo said in response to the allegation that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements Bennett accused him of making. Bennett’s allegations come after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment, including kissing her on the lips without consent. “[Governor Cuomo,] you are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now,” State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat who represents parts of Westchester and the Bronx, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Biaggi has previously worked in the Cuomo administration, but told City and State on Friday that the current “behavior by the governor and his administration has really prevented New York from having good governance.” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she supports an “independent review” of the allegations against Cuomo. “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously,” Hochul said. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) took to Twitter to call for “an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.” New York mayoral candidate Mara Wiley also spoke out against the governor. “I am disgusted. I believe Charlotte Bennett,” Wiley said in a statement. “Senior officials in the governor’s office were aware of his behavior. . . . What happened to these complaints? Why was no further action taken? How many other times has this happened?”

  • These Shaping Skinny Jeans Are So Good, Shoppers ‘May Never Buy Another Brand or Style Again’

    No wonder they have 3,700 perfect ratings

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo apologises if his ‘banter’ was misinterpreted after harassment allegations

    Two women have come forward with allegations of harassment

  • Cuomo says his behavior towards women was 'misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation'

    "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation... I am truly sorry about that," he said.

  • Sorry to All My Pants, These 30 Leggings Might Definitely Replace You

    The best of every category.

  • Golden Globes: Controversial host Ricky Gervais shares message for Hollywood stars ahead of 2021 ceremony

    It was probably aimed at Tom Hanks

  • Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparations

    White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond told "Axios on HBO" that it's "doable" for President Biden to make first-term progress on breaking down barriers for people of color, while Congress studies reparations for slavery. Why it matters: Biden said on the campaign trail that he supports creation of a commission to study and develop proposals for reparations — direct payments for African-Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA House panel heard testimony on the legislation last week."I think that [creation of a commission] will pass," Richmond said. What they're saying: Richmond said that while the timeline for the commission isn't knowable, "if you start talking about free college tuition to [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and you start talking about free community college in Title I and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way.""We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans," he said. "[W]e have to do stuff now."What's next: Richmond pointed to a Biden executive action "breaking down barriers in housing, making sure that African-Americans can pass down wealth through homeownership, that their homes are not valued less than homes in different communities just because of the neighborhood it's in.""We don't want to wait on a study," he said. "We're going to start acting now."Watch a clip from the interview. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 5 Cheap Spring Basics That Will Make You Look Chicer

    For as little as $10.

  • A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

    Fairborn police found the classified documents during a search for a "marijuana growing facility," local news reported.

  • McDaniel says GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record in office

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the party is united in its opposition to President Biden's policies.

  • Golden Trump statue turning heads at CPAC was made in … Mexico

    Artist Tommy Zegan reveals figure was constructed in country the former president has assailed and demonized Sculptor Tommy Zegan polishes his statue of Donald Trump at CPAC. Photograph: John Raoux/AP A golden statue of Donald Trump that has caused a stir at the annual US gathering of conservatives was made in Mexico – a country the former president frequently demonized. The statue is larger than life, with a golden head and Trump’s trademark suit jacket with white shirt and red tie. Video and pictures of the tribute being wheeled through the halls of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, went viral on Friday. The conference is seen as a vital gathering of the Republican right, and this year has become a symbol of Trump’s continued grip on the party, despite being cast out of office after two impeachments, seemingly endless parades of scandals and a botched response to the coronavirus pandemic that has cost half a million lives in the US. Now the artist behind the huge statue of Trump – Tommy Zegan – has revealed that the object was made in Mexico; a country that has been the target of much Trump racist abuse over his political career, and somewhere he has literally sought to build a wall against. “It was made in Mexico,” Zegan told Politico’s Playbook newsletter. Zegan, who lives in Mexico on a permanent resident visa, described the transport of the monument to CPAC in full to Playbook. Politico reported: “Zegan spent over six months crafting the 200lb fiberglass statue with the help of three men in Rosarito. He transported it to Tampa, Florida, where it was painted in chrome, then hauled it from there to CPAC.”

  • Sacramento Teacher Uses Offensive Stereotype to Portray Asian-Americans During Class

    A Sacramento teacher used an offensive gesture to depict Asian-Americans, pulling her eyes in different directions to portray Japanese and Chinese people.

  • Fact check: Satirical post says Ted Cruz lost his Marriott hotel points after Cancun trip

    Sen. Ted Cruz caught heat for his ill-timed trip to Cancun. But he didn't lose his Marriott points as a result. A story saying as much is satirical.

  • Jim Jordan: Not sure GOP can work with 'radically left' Dems, pans 'Lincoln Project' folks who oppose Trump

    Jordan spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of his CPAC speech Sunday.

  • Charlie McAvoy posts absurd numbers for Bruins in win over Rangers

    Charlie McAvoy was a force on the ice for the Bruins in their win over the Rangers.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Puerto Rico Open.

  • Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap outside CPAC

    Pardoned Trump ally swung hips to song about ‘patriots pulling up knocking on the Capitol’

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.