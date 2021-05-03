Cuomo Says Unvaccinated People Could ‘Wind Up Killing Your Grandmother’

Caroline Downey
·2 min read
New York governor Andrew Cuomo implied at a briefing Monday that unvaccinated individuals could threaten the lives of their elderly family members by forgoing the inoculation.

“Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind-up killing your grandmother,” Cuomo said referring to those who have abstained from vaccination.

At the conference, the governor addressed the hesitancy among young people and general skeptics regarding receiving the shots. He specified that the outstanding vaccination target groups in the state are the “youthful” and the “doubtful.”

“There is an attitude of ‘they’ll be fine, why should they take the vaccine’,” Cuomo said. “Maybe you will get a long haul syndrome, that we’re not really sure what it is yet, but a lingering consequence of COVID.”

Cuomo’s comments about unvaccinated citizens endangering the elderly come as he continues to face a series of scandals, including allegations of a large scale cover-up of the coronavirus death toll in New York nursing homes.

The New York Times reported last week that senior officials in the governor’s administration attempted to prevent the New York State Health Department from disclosing the true number of coronavirus deaths in assisted living facilities since the spring of 2020. Cuomo’s aides were later accused of significantly undercounting the number of nursing home victims.

A public report released by the state claimed that nursing home deaths accounted for only 21 percent of all COVID deaths in New York and that 6,500 nursing home residents died of coronavirus as late as August.

However, an unreleased Health Department draft report indicated that over 9,000 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 as of the end of May. It noted that nursing home residents accounted for “approximately 35 percent” of all deaths, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

