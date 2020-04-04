Cuomo says New York getting 1,000 ventilators from China to help in coronavirus battle

New York is getting 1,000 lifesaving ventilators from China to aid in its battle against the new coronavirus threatening to overwhelm New York City hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Another 500 of the breathing machines will be moved from upstate New York to downstate hospitals being hit hardest by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Cuomo said during a press briefing.

The state of Oregon is also sending 140 ventilators to New York where thousands of new COVID-19 infections are confirmed daily.

"This is a big deal, and it's going to make a significant difference," Cuomo said, calling the redistribution of ventilators a key to saving more lives in New York and across the globe.

"We’re all in the same battle here, and the battle is stopping the spread of the virus," he said.

The 1,000 ventilators from China were expected to arrive Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The Chinese government facilitated the effort connected to Alibaba, the massive online retailer in China, Cuomo said.

The news came as the coronavirus death toll in New York mounted, hitting 3,565 as of Saturday morning, up from 2,935 the day before. The state had 113,704 confirmed cases, up about 10,000 from Friday.

Despite obtaining 1,000 ventilators from China on Saturday, Cuomo said a previously announced deal in which New York would have obtained 17,000 of the breathing machines from China largely fell through amid global competition for the equipment.

Instead, New York was able to purchase about 2,500 ventilators through that prior deal, Cuomo said.

The newly announced delivery of 1,000 was achieved in part through the efforts of Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai, who is also owner of the Brooklyn Nets, according to Cuomo.

It is all part of the race to secure the roughly 30,000 ventilators that New York is expected to need if COVID-19 cases continue to surge in coming days, Cuomo said, adding that the apex of the outbreak in New York City is expected within the next seven to 21 days.

Cuomo, a Democrat, warned Thursday that the state could run out of ventilators within six days and as projections have estimated New York might have 16,000 deaths by the time the virus runs its course.

"Part of me would like to be at the apex and let’s do it...but we're not yet ready for the apex yet," Cuomo said Saturday. "We’re still working on the capacity of the system."

Oregon's state officials announced they would send 140 ventilators to New York without being asked, Cuomo said, calling it an "astonishing and unexpected" show of support between the two states.

He added the move underscored Oregon officials understanding that New York would return the favor if and when the virus hits Oregon, which is projected to see its peak sometime in May.

"They see the fire spreading," he said, referring to the virus and Oregon's efforts to stop its spread "before it gets to (their) home."

How New York plans to move ventilators from upstate to downstate

Further, Cuomo said he will sign an executive order that will allow the National Guard to go to hospitals and health-care facilities to take unused ventilators and other medical supplies so they can be used downstate.