Cuomo says New York will use independent panel to review future Covid-19 vaccine, adding he lacks confidence in FDA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has again expressed concern about the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine if it were approved by the current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under President Donald Trump.

The governor said he lacked confidence in the FDA and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to approve a quality vaccine when speaking to Good Morning America on Monday.

“I believe all across the country you’re going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe,” he said.

Mr Cuomo pushed for additional experts to approve the coronavirus vaccine because of the scepticism people were expressing across America with how quickly scientists were developing the treatment.

"I'm not that confident, but my opinion doesn't matter. I don't believe the American people are that confident," Mr Cuomo said. ”I think it's going to be a very sceptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be.”

One reason why the New York governor lacked confidence in the current administration was Dr Anthony Fauci appearing on 60 Minutes on Sunday evening saying the White House has muzzled him from doing television appearances.

“You have Dr Fauci now saying that they basically tried to muzzle him," the governor said. "He has the highest credibility in the nation on this issue."

This interview comes one day after the New York government released a detailed plan for how it would roll out the coronavirus to residents once it becomes available.

The plan would prioritise high-risk residents and essential workers in hot spot areas across the state.

In total, the state was expecting it would need about 40 million doses for its 20 million residents. This is because “most of the vaccines they’re talking about require two doses” about three to four weeks a part, Mr Cuomo said.

The governor has made it clear that a vaccine would require federal approval and undergo an independent review by experts in New York before the roll-out could start.

“The Task Force will advise on the vaccine safety profile, legal authority to withhold vaccine, and clinical best practices if New York State must withhold or pause distribution of the vaccine," the vaccination plan reads.

“Once New York’s independent Clinical Advisory Task Force has advised that a Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, the vaccine will be distributed and administered throughout New York State."

