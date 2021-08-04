  • Oops!
Cuomo sexual harassment report prompts Westchester County D.A. to conduct inquiry

Tom Winter and Rebecca Shabad
2 min read
Accusations of sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have prompted the Westchester County district attorney to investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred in her jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an investigation by her office and a subsequent report alleges Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including employees, through unwanted behaviors that ranged from explicit comments to touching and kissing.

Cuomo vehemently denied the accusations in a video statement on Tuesday, saying that he never acted inappropriately and arguing his comments had been misinterpreted.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by NBC News to James her office reviewed the attorney general's report and believed some of the alleged conduct occurred in her jurisdiction.

“I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature,” Rocah wrote to James.

Specifically, Rocah said that she is looking for information tied to the harassment and unwanted touching of a New York State trooper who was initially assigned to the governor’s detail at his Mount Kisco, N.Y. residence, which is in Westchester County.

Rocah is requesting any investigative materials from James’ office including notes, reports or transcripts involving this trooper as well as any materials involving any other alleged misconduct by the governor in Westchester. Rocah is a former legal analyst for MSNBC and a former contributor NBC News’ THINK opinion section.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Rocah confirmed that she sent the letter after learning the details of the report by James' office.

"As some of the Governor’s conduct occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office," Rocah write. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further at this time.”

The report states that Cuomo harassed her by “running his hand across her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip, while she held a door open for him” and “​​running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back," while on an elevator. He also is accused of “kissing her (and only her) on the cheek in front of another Trooper and asking to kiss her on another occasion, which she deflected,” among other things, the report said.

Top Democrats across the country including President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of the investigation.

