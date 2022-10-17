Cuomo and Spitzer ‘lost touch with why they were in government in the first place,’ says Democratic strategist

Democratic political strategist Lis Smith joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss her career and new book, “Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story.” Smith, who previously advised former New York Govs. Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo — both of whom resigned amid scandal — tells Yahoo News that “there was a belief in New York politics for a while that to succeed you had to be sort of the hard charger, that you had to be sort of a bully.” She added that Spitzer and Cuomo “are people who ended up leaving office with many more enemies than they had friends.”