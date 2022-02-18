Cuomo sued by NY trooper who said he sexually harassed her

FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, left, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to reporters during a news conference on Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her filed a lawsuit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, and asked a federal court to declare that Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights. The trooper, whose name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, filed the suit in Manhattan against Cuomo, New York State Police and Cuomo's former top aide Melissa DeRosa.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrew Cuomo
    Andrew Cuomo
    56th Governor of New York
  • Melissa DeRosa
    Secretary to NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a federal court to declare that Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights.

The trooper's name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan against Cuomo, New York State Police and Cuomo's former top aide Melissa DeRosa. The suit seeks attorney fees, damages for “severe mental anguish and emotional distress," and a declaratory judgment that Cuomo, DeRosa and state police violated civil laws on the federal, state and city level prohibiting sexual harassment.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Those accusers included the unnamed state trooper on his security detail, who said he allegedly subjected her to sexual remarks and on occasion ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back.

“As with his other victims, the governor used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her inappropriately," the lawsuit alleges.

“He commented on her appearance ('why don’t you wear a dress?); wanted to kiss her ('(c)an I kiss you?'); asked her to find him a girlfriend who could ‘handle pain;’ and steered their conversations towards sex ('(w)hy would you want to get married? ... your sex drive goes down'),” the suit said.

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible,” but said the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to file criminal charges against him.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi blasted the trooper’s lawsuit.

“Gov. Cuomo will fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop — we look forward to justice in a court of law,“ Azzopardi said Thursday.

Cuomo told investigators that he would hug the female trooper hello, and that he “may have touched her shoulder.” He said he didn’t remember running his fingers down her back or touching her stomach.

“If I did, it was incidental, and I don’t remember doing that,” he said.

The trooper's lawsuit claims former aide DeRosa helped “cover up” Cuomo's sexual harassment.

DeRosa’s attorney Paul Schectman said his client only interacted with the trooper to say “hello and goodbye,” calling the lawsuit “beyond frivolous.”

A spokesperson for New York State Police didn’t immediately provide comment Thursday.

The lawsuit also claims Cuomo and DeRosa tried to silence the trooper and other women who alleged harassment.

In November, DeRosa tweeted the trooper “attempted to extort me for money.” The lawsuit alleges that by doing so, DeRosa “retaliated” against the trooper, whose attorney in September sent a letter "asserting her legal rights" to Cuomo and DeRosa.

Cuomo recently announced he’ll file ethics charges against the independent investigators who led the probe, and that he would alert local prosecutors about alleged “perjury” and “witness tampering.”

“The Governor and his enablers have threatened criminal charges against his victims and ethics charges against their attorneys in a blunt – but transparent – effort to dissuade them, including Trooper 1, from seeking to vindicate their legal rights under civil laws that prohibit sexual harassment,” the lawsuit reads.

Cuomo championed a 2019 law that lowered the state's civil standard for sexual harassment to conduct above “petty slights and trivial inconveniences.”

He and other supporters said the previous “severe and pervasive” standard made it too hard to hold harassers accountable. Civil penalties for sexual harassment in New York include monetary damages, fines, attorney fees and orders requiring employers to take action to stop harassment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore police to expunge spy plane records in settlement

    Records and data collected by a now-defunct aerial surveillance program in Baltimore will be expunged as part of a federal lawsuit settlement filed this week. The Baltimore Police Department and Persistent Surveillance Systems will dispose of all records except those related to ongoing prosecutions as part of the settlement, The Baltimore Sun reported. The technology was secretly tested in Baltimore in 2016 in a trial funded by a pair of Texas philanthropists.

  • Judge rules Trump must testify in New York attorney general's probe

    A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children must testify in the investigation by the New York state attorney general into the family's business practices. The argument that Trump, his eldest son Donald Jr. and his eldest daughter Ivanka put forth to try and quash subpoenas for testimony and evidence "completely misses the mark," Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The Trumps had argued that it was improper for the attorney general's office to issue subpoenas for its civil investigation while the Manhattan District Attorney's office is still conducting its separate criminal probe.

  • New York state trooper who claims Andrew Cuomo groped her files lawsuit

    A New York State trooper who claimed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped he has filed a lawsuit against him and former aide Melissa DeRosa

  • House GOP leader McCarthy endorses Cheney challenger in Wyoming primary

    In a highly unusual move, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep.

  • Need a hotel or Airbnb for the Kentucky Derby? Here's how much it'll cost you

    Kentucky Derby is nonstop fun, but you will need to get shut-eye at some point (maybe). Here are prices for hotels and Airbnbs near Churchill Downs.

  • Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal Florida crash

    Tesla Inc has been sued over an alleged suspension failure in a crash that killed the driver and a passenger in Florida last year and sparked a federal probe. The 2021 Model 3 vehicle had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions," according to the lawsuit filed by the driver's family in a Florida state court last week. The lawsuit said that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G. Garcia, brought the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

  • Rudy Giuliani says he has evidence in his ‘bedroom’ that Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    ‘I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,’ says the former New York mayor. ‘I’ve had it there for years’

  • Top U.S. House Republican endorses Cheney challenger in party primary

    U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August. The move comes almost two weeks after the party censured Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger for joining House Democrats in an investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • IOC says this is the most gender equal Winter Games. But the Games are hardly equal and here's why

    Since 2014, the IOC has added mixed events in nine sports at the Winter Games, but that hasn't solved the problem.

  • Attorney General Letitia James accepts nomination for 2nd term, calls out former governor Andrew Cuo

    New York Attorney General Letitia James accepted the nomination for a second term, and she used her speech to call out former governor Andrew Cuomo.

  • If Stephen Ross is forced out, will Bruce Beal survive?

    Earlier today, we pointed out that the succession plan crafted by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross consists of selling controlling interest in the team to Bruce Beal. If, however, the league’s investigation of the allegations made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores bring Ross down, they could bring Beal down, too. In theory. Beal (pictured with [more]

  • U.S. House Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives in Israel, vows support on Iran

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States' "iron clad" support for Israel's security. "We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," she said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

  • Trey Songz Alleges Witness Tampering Following New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

    It appears Trey Songz, aka “Mr. I Apparently Don’t Know How to Keep My Hands to Myself,” is about to be embroiled in yet another legal battle stemming from claims of sexual assault.

  • Judge rules Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation

    A judge has ruled that Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in a New York probe into their business

  • Norfolk County Council sues Apple in class action

    A Californian judge says a pension fund run by Norfolk County Council can pursue a class-action case.

  • Feds say Oath Keepers plot went beyond Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

    A federal judge on Wednesday expressed skepticism about releasing the founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization ahead of his sedition trial.

  • Chris Cuomo faced assault allegation before CNN departure: report

    New details about the sexual misconduct allegations made against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo before his firing from the network came to light Tuesday, at the same time the company announced another top executive at the cable news company had been ousted.As part of a wide-ranging report laying out the timeline of how accusations against Cuomo's brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), led to the anchor's firing and network President Jeff...

  • Chris Cuomo's CNN firing came after past colleague made sexual assault allegation

    A bombshell report from the New York Times&nbsp;claims that after CNN host Chris Cuomo, 51, was suspended for unethical interactions with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, CNN received a legal letter accusing the newsman of sexual assault when he worked at ABC News. That sealed his fate, the outlet claims.

  • Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Comparing Justin Trudeau to Hitler

    Musk took aim at the Canadian PM's handling of truckers who are blockading roads in protest of COVID regulations

  • Woman Sues Over Death of Child Born in Georgia Jail

    A woman who went into labor at a jail in Clayton County, Georgia, two years ago said the facility’s medical staff and sheriff ignored her pleas to be taken immediately to a hospital and are responsible for the death of her baby, according to a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit contends that the jail administrators “denied and refused to provide” the woman, Tiana Hill, and her baby, “D.H.,” prenatal and medical care, causing Hill physical pain and stress, and the wrongful death of the child Jan. 3, 20