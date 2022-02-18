Cuomo sued by New York trooper who claims he sexually harassed her

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was not charged criminally in cases where he was found in a state investigation to have sexually harassed women, including female aides. But he was certain to face civil lawsuits.

The first one came late Thursday: A state trooper on his security detail who related sexual harassment claims against Cuomo in Attorney General Letitia James' report last year filed a civil suit in Manhattan federal court against the former governor, his former top aide Melissa DeRosa and New York State Police.

The woman, known as Trooper 1 in the lawsuit and in the AG investigation, "is one of the Governor’s victims," the suit contends.

The suit relays many of the findings in the report by James that led to Cuomo's resignation last August. The report found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women over several years, including several aides.

In the case of the trooper, Cuomo is accused of noticing the young woman at one of his official events in 2017 and then handpicking her for his security detail, even though she didn't have the necessary experience for the position. After she was brought on, the lawsuit contends that she was repeatedly harassed and groped.

"He commented on her appearance ('why don’t you wear a dress?'); wanted to kiss her ('[c]an I kiss you?'); asked her to find him a girlfriend who could 'handle pain;' and steered their conversations towards sex ('[w]hy would you want to get married? . . . your sex drive goes down'," the suit states.

"As with his other victims, the Governor used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her inappropriately (“he runs his finger down the center of my back of my spine, basically from the top of my neck, basically midway down with his pointer finger and just said, ‘Hey, you’)," according to court papers.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi disputed the claims, saying the descriptions rely on James' "proven fraud of a report" and that five district attorneys reviewed various allegations against the former Democratic governor "found no violations of law."

Story continues

"If kissing someone on the cheek, patting someone on the back or stomach or waving hello at a public event on New Year’s Eve is actionable then we are all in trouble," Azzopardi said in a statement, adding Cuomo would fight the suit.

Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin has continued to deride James' report, and Cuomo is threatening to seek to have James disbarred as he contemplates some type of public comeback.

At the state Democratic convention on Thursday, James ripped Cuomo's continual denials and attacks against her.

“It has become clear that the former governor will never accept any version of these events other than his own,” James told the party faithful.