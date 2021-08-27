Cuomo's last act

If it wasn’t already clear what kind of person New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is, his last act in office says all you need to know: He reportedly abandoned his dog, Captain, at the executive mansion after he failed to find the pooch a new home.

Cuomo, who allegedly harassed and acted inappropriately toward nearly a dozen women while serving as New York’s governor, according to a state investigation, fled the governor’s mansion in Albany this month to stay with one of his sisters in Westchester County. He apparently left Captain behind and tried to convince the mansion staffers to take the dog and keep it. One of the staffers volunteered, according to the Times Union, but Captain was returned to the executive mansion a few days later after the staffer decided the dog was “too much.”

Cuomo’s spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, denied that Cuomo had any intention of permanently abandoning Captain.

"Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing, but for that to be weaponized and morph from a game of telephone into the pages of your paper is absurd — now, excuse us, we're preparing for a major storm," Azzopardi told the Times Union, referring to Tropical Storm Henri.

Cuomo also denied the allegation, saying, “Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family, and that’s the way it will always be.”

The problem for Cuomo is that he has denied wrongdoing before, only to be found guilty later. He denied that his office tried to hide the number of coronavirus deaths in the state's nursing homes despite multiple reports confirming that he did just that. And now, he denies that he acted inappropriately toward the women who have accused him of sexual harassment, even though the state attorney general’s office confirmed that their allegations were legitimate.

So, is it that hard to believe he’d lie about his dog, too?

