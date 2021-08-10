Cuomo's political career spanned 40 years on state, national stage

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Cuomo holds a news conference, in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday in the wake of a report by New York's attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women, a dramatic fall for a once-powerful figure whose U.S. political career spanned four decades.

Here is a chronology of key events in Cuomo's life:

Dec. 6, 1957 - Andrew Cuomo born in New York City to parents Mario Cuomo and Matilda Raffa Cuomo.

November 1982 - With Andrew, his son, as a top campaign adviser, Democrat Mario Cuomo is elected to the first of three terms as New York governor.

January 1997 - Andrew Cuomo becomes U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton.

September 2002 - Trailing in the polls to Carl McCall, Cuomo withdraws from Democratic primary for New York state governor a week before the election.

November 2006 - Elected attorney general of New York.

November 2010 - Elected to first term as governor.

November 2014 - Elected to second term as governor.

November 2018 - Elected to third term as governor.

Mid-2020 - Emerges as national leader on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, holding detailed news conferences at a time when President Donald Trump was playing down the pandemic.

Dec. 13, 2020 - Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Cuomo with a thread on Twitter. "Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched," she tweets. The tweets receive some media coverage but do not become a major national story. The investigation later concludes that senior Cuomo aides unlawfully retaliated against Boylan by leaking confidential files about her to the press and drafting an op-ed attacking her that was shared among senior staff.

February 2021 - Cuomo's fall from grace gains momentum when Boylan and another former aide accuse the governor of sexually harassing them. Boylan publishes an essay in web platform Medium accusing Cuomo of several inappropriate gestures toward her when she worked for the state government from 2015 to 2018. A second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, tells the New York Times Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life.

Feb. 27 - Cuomo calls for a "full and thorough review" led by a former federal judge of his choosing.

Feb. 28 - After Cuomo's office accedes, New York Attorney General Letitia James announces her office will hire and deputize outside lawyers to investigate.

March 1 - A third woman comes forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior in a New York Times interview.

March 2 - Cuomo's support among senior party leaders begins to crack when U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York calls the allegations against Cuomo "serious, very troubling."

March 3 - Cuomo pledges to cooperate with the investigation and apologizes for his behavior but says he never touched anyone inappropriately and "I'm not going to resign."

March 6 - Two more women accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior in interviews published in the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. Other accusations follow.

March 11 - More than 55 Democratic New York legislators sign a letter calling on Cuomo to resign and the Assembly speaker approves an impeachment investigation.

March 12 - More New York Democrats including U.S. Senators Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez call on Cuomo to resign.

March 16 - President Joe Biden says Cuomo should resign if the allegations against him are confirmed by the investigation.

July 17 - Cuomo sits for a combative, 11-hour deposition in which he is questioned under oath by the two lead investigators, the New York Times reports.

Aug. 3 - James announces the independent investigators, former prosecutor Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark, concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging, and making inappropriate comments. The investigation also finds Cuomo's office fostered a "toxic" workplace that enabled "harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment." The investigators interview 179 people and review more than 74,000 documents, emails, texts, and pictures, James says.

Aug. 10 - Cuomo announces his resignation

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rwandan, Mozambican forces chase rebels after retaking port

    Fresh from recapturing a strategic northern Mozambican port held by Islamic extremist rebels for a year, Rwandan and Mozambican troops say they are pursuing the insurgents into the surrounding areas. After retaking Mocimboa da Praia earlier this week, leaders of the joint force of Mozambican military and 1,000 Rwandan army troops say they will be chasing the insurgents and seeking to establish peace and stability in the northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • Top Cuomo aide resigns

    One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers is sharing new details of his alleged sexual misconduct. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian reports.

  • Yes, CNN’s Chris Cuomo Really Does Take a Mid-August Vacation

    When CNN’s Chris Cuomo announced last Friday he’d be off from hosting “Cuomo Prime Time” this week, it raised a few eyebrows. His temporary departure comes as pressure builds for him and his employer to address the role he played in strategizing with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing mounting sexual harassment accusations. The primetime anchor said last week that he “always” takes off the week of his birthday, Aug. 9. The timing this year is noteworthy, but a review of the past six A

  • Andrew Cuomo resigns as governor of New York

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign from his post, effective in 14 days, after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of federal and state law.What he's saying: "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government. And therefore that's what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the righ

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns: 'Let Government Get Back to Governing'

    "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," Cuomo said in a Tuesday press conference

  • Senate Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

    The legislation includes $550 billion in new federal spending aimed at modernizing the nation's roads, bridges, airports, waterways and more.

  • Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill ahead of battle over budget

    The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package after months of negotiations and days of floor debate, sending the bill to the House, where Democrats say they’ll consider it in September alongside a much larger bill that would pay for a broad array of social welfare programs.

  • Andrew Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor After Sexual Harassment Investigation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign from office after state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women. He will step down within the next two weeks, ending a decade leading the Empire State. Cuomo promised to oversee a “seamless” transition and noted that New York faces challenges as […]

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

  • One Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Accusers Is Suing Prince Andrew For Sexual Abuse

    "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Virginia Giuffre said.View Entire Post ›

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • Federal murder trial begins for Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin in the same case

    A Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide conviction but now facing a federal murder charge killed a Knox County drug dealer while trying to rob him of pain pills and money, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

  • China reports more COVID-19 cases; some cities kick off new tests

    China reported on Monday more COVID-19 infections in its latest outbreak of the disease, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the bid to stamp out locally-transmitted infections. The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since July 20, and officials have ordered local governments to keep close track of infections and close loopholes in control efforts. "A laxity of mind should be firmly overcome," the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, calling for the outbreak to be curbed.

  • Andrew Cuomo To Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he will resign as he faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. In a lengthy video statement to the state, Cuomo apologized to his accusers but bemoaned a process that he characterized as overly political. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if […]

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns after report finds sexual misconduct claims credible

    New York Gov. Cuomo resigns amid flurry of sexual harassment allegations.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals He Was ‘Disinvited’ From Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

    CBSThe “Stephen Colbert” of The Colbert Report liked nothing more than when he could make himself the center of any given news story. But he was rarely handed a gift as juicy as the one with which the “real” Stephen Colbert got to open his first Late Show monologue after a two-week break.“There’s a fourth wave of coronavirus, we just got a global warming red alert for humanity, there are wildfires consuming Northern California and Greece,” Colbert told his live audience on Monday night before tu

  • Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican-backed voting restrictions

    "These bills add unnecessary and damaging hurdles for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy," Evers, a Democrat, said at a news conference where he officially vetoed the bills, flanked by a group of voter advocates. The Republican speaker of Wisconsin's State Assembly, Representative Robin Vos, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was "disappointed" by Evers' move because the bills would have "closed loopholes, standardized procedures, established uniformity, guaranteed only the voter can correct their own ballot and protected votes of seniors in long-term care." The bills Evers vetoed would have limited how and by whom an absentee ballot could be returned, curtailed municipalities' ability to organize ballot collection events, and added voter identification requirements for voters confined to their homes due to age or disability.

  • Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond

    A West Virginia man charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, can be released on bond while he awaits trial, a federal appeals court ruled. The district court erred in assessing the danger posed by George Tanios, according to the appellate ruling issued Monday. “The record reflects that Tanios has no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior that would otherwise show him to pose a danger to the community within the meaning of the Bail Reform Act,” the ruling said.

  • Andrew Cuomo: Top aide to governor resigns amid scandal

    Melissa DeRosa worked as a senior aide to Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

  • Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor Amid Harassment Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, bowing to pressure to leave office or face impeachment in the face of multiple sexual-harassment allegations.Cuomo said in an appearance in New York City that he would leave office in 14 days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over. He maintained that he didn’t harass anyone but was “thoughtless” in the way he spoke to and touched women on his staff.“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyon