Cupcakes, smorgasbords are new wedding trends, Grand Forks caterers say, but meat and potatoes still popular

Dec. 18—GRAND FORKS — Buffets, charcuterie boards, sweets and more — the menu for a wedding reception is diverse. Julie Frey, the manager of suite and catering operations for the Ralph Engelstad Arena, has seen them evolve in her years of experience.

Frey has been in the catering business since 2001 and has seen the way wedding receptions have changed. While the number of people in them has decreased, some staples of the menu stay the same.

"It's still North Dakota," she said. "The majority of (menus) are meat and potatoes around this area."

Roast beef, potatoes, stuffed chicken and gravy are all common choices from the Ralph's menu. Frey said chicken is a choice that can fit most everyone, making it among the most popular options. However, there has been an increase in themed menus, such as a Mexican menu with fajitas, margaritas and other similar items. Another dependable option is a buffet, with a variety of appetizers, meat and vegetables. The versatility of the options gives guests the opportunity to pick and choose what's going to be on their plate.

Megan Werven, owner of Grand Forks-based Something Sweet, also provides guests with a variety of food with her charcuterie boards and grazing tables, which are simply larger charcuterie boards. The surplus of options provides the chance to try something new.

"I order a lot of my cheeses. I have French cheeses and a bunch of specialty cheeses that you can't get at Sam's Club and whatnot," Werven said. "It's always nice to be able to try something new when you're paying for something that looks so extravagant."

Another rising trend both women have seen is the replacement of wedding cakes with cupcakes. This treat is Werven's most popular item for receptions, usually in the common flavors of chocolate, vanilla or red velvet. She's also made cookies and pies for some receptions.

Frey said personalized cookies are popular, as well as donuts over the traditional wedding cake.

"I don't remember the last time we had a large wedding cake at a wedding," Frey said. "It's been a few years."

A newer trend in reception menus include signature desserts or drinks, sometimes named after a person or even a pet someone in the wedding party knows, Frey said. People planning their wedding reception are welcome to ask for something different than what the Ralph's menu provides, or even give the catering staff a recipe of their own to try.

Werven also welcomes flexibility with her orders. To her, nothing is too big or too small. Her main advice is to never be afraid to ask questions.

"I'd rather have everyone ask me questions right away versus have everything lined up and then change something last minute," she said. "The more I know in the beginning, the easier everything is going to go."