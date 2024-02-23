Cupka’s Café II gears up for Friday night’s South Side Kids Fish Fry

The annual South Side Kids Fish Fry is back at Cupka’s Café II on East Carson Street, and both organizers and supporters are ready for another successful night.

South Side Kids partners with owner Rich Cupka year ‘round to provide resources for children in need.

“This is an opportunity for parents, friends, and families who have benefitted throughout the year from all of his generosity and South Side Kids philanthropy to come back and kind of make a contribution to continue our efforts,” said Claire Pro, director of South Side Kids.

The fish fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds from all fish sandwich sales throughout the entire Lenten season directly support South Side Kids’ initiatives to create a community where children and families can thrive.

“People love these events, people love fish frys in Pittsburgh,” Pro said. “(Tonight is about) making sure we capitalize on those family-friendly restaurants that are located in our area and making sure we support them so they maintain family-friendly restaurants in the area.”

Pro said fish fry offers something for everyone.

“Parents get to go enjoy themselves, have some drinks, have some dinner…the kids get to do crafts, have dance parties, play with balloons, just kind of be creative,” Pro said.

For more information about South Side Kids, you can visit its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Avella man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend Cyberattack causes prescription delays at pharmacies nationwide VIDEO: Pittsburghers will get partial view of upcoming eclipse; for a better view, plan a trip to Erie DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



