Curaleaf expands its cannabis empire to Europe with a $286 million deal

United States cannabis giant Curaleaf (CURLF) is expanding its cannabis empire internationally through a $286 million deal to acquire European cannabis company Emmac Life Sciences Limited.

The largest cannabis company in the U.S. announced the deal after the close of trading Tuesday and said the acquisition would be a split cash-and-stock deal, with 15% of

 the payment being funded in cash and 85% being funded through Curaleaf subordinate voting shares.

Emmac Life Sciences is a leading vertically integrated European cannabis company operating in several European medical cannabis markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said in a statement that the deal would give Curaleaf access to a market that has potential to expand beyond the U.S.

The consumer and political liberalization trends around cannabis that are sweeping the U.S. are also increasingly taking hold in Europe," he said. "Curaleaf will seek to leverage our branded cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy across Europe, a market which provides for cross-border cannabis distribution. The European cannabis market has the potential to exceed the U.S. cannabis market over the long-term and will help fuel our growth for years to come."

View of medical marijuana plants hanging to dry during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Ravena, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
View of medical marijuana plants hanging to dry during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Ravena, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The deal is particularly interesting as it now places Curaleaf in more direct competition with Canadian giants Aphria and Tilray who recently teamed up and flaunted a strong European presence as a competitive edge. Tilray, for its part, has invested heavily into production in Portugal and in 2020 acquired its third so-called Good Manufacturing Practice, or GMP, certification in the country. Emmac, Curaleaf stressed in its release, boasts a Portugal cultivation facility that is "an industry leader in cannabis flower production cost."

Earlier this year, Jordan explained to Yahoo Finance why the company chose to raise a combined $300 million in debt and equity in January to invest in growth as reforms became more likely.

"We raised $300 million in order to cash up, in order to have the ability to invest across the country in all of those states and in new states that we think will be coming online and the fact that legalization will be moving much faster. So it was really there in order to prepare the company for what we think will be an acceleration of growth," he said

During the same interview he stressed that the formulated cannabis market, including drinks and edibles, looked more attractive in the long-term.

Zack Guzman is an anchor for Yahoo Finance Live as well as a senior writer covering entrepreneurship, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz.

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.