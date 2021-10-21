Curaleaf Expands Select Brand, Rolling Stone Partnership

Curaleaf Holdings (CURA), a leading international supplier of consumer cannabis products, announced Thursday that its brand Select has signed a deal with cultural authority Rolling Stone to expand the Rolling Stone by Select co-branded line to other markets in the United States.

The products to be launched include three vape offerings curated by Rolling Stone, which capture the essence of the sounds that define the genre in music history: a berry-forward "Overdrive" Sativa, a fruity and soothing "Phaser" hybrid, as well as a full-bodied "Reverb" Indica.

Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern said, "We are thrilled to introduce Rolling Stone by Select products to these new markets after receiving overwhelming support from our customers in Nevada. Rolling Stone has been covering cannabis with authentic, hard hitting journalism and amplifying the synergies between music, cannabis, and culture for over fifty years, and we hope this carefully selected co-branded product line continues to destigmatize and normalize cannabis consumption.

"Select has set itself apart in the vape world by constantly innovating and manufacturing the highest-quality, smoothest cartridges possible, and we look forward to bringing new cannabis experiences to our customers."

The “Made for Music” cannabis products will launch in California, Arizona and Massachusetts in early 2022. Select announced its strategic partnership with Rolling Stone last June. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

On October 8, Needham analyst Matt McGinley kept a Buy rating on CURA with a price target of C$23.38. This implies 71.9% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is bullish on CURA with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on eight Buys. The average Curaleaf Holdings price target of C$28.18 implies 107.2% upside potential to current levels.

