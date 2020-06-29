Curaleaf Unveils Nationwide Expansion Plans for Select Brand

Select products will be available in new markets including Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio and Florida this summer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the continued expansion of its line of Select brand into new markets including Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio and Florida between now and August 2020.

Select, America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, is a west coast lifestyle brand that was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020. Select maintains the highest industry-standard practices for quality control to ensure the overall efficacy and the best product experience possible. As a recognized industry leader, Select has gained popularity in both medical and adult-use markets across nine states, including Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Maryland, Oklahoma and Connecticut. With this summer's addition of four more states, the brand will be available in 13 markets and is on track to become the first nationally recognized consumer cannabis brand.

Curaleaf kicked off the season by expanding the Select brand in Connecticut in mid-June. Next, the brand will launch in Maine's medical market on July 1, making its line of broad-spectrum Select Elite oil cartridges and new fast acting Select Nano Gummies available to retailers across the state. The following week, Select Elite and Select Nano Gummies will launch in dispensaries across Curaleaf's home state of Massachusetts. State residents and patients will have access to Curaleaf Nano Gummies, which will be sold exclusively at Curaleaf dispensaries under the Curaleaf brand name, starting June 26. Select Nano Gummies are slated to expand to Ohio and Florida's medical market in mid-August.

"As a mission-driven company, Curaleaf is committed to improving the lives of our patients and customers across the US, providing them with high-quality cannabis products they can trust," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "Select has performed tremendously well in our current markets, and we are eager to share the Select experience with thousands of new medical and adult-use customers this summer as we continue to grow."

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

