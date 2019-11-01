Curando Nordic (STO:CUR) Is Arguably In A Tricky Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Curando Nordic (STO:CUR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Curando Nordic Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Curando Nordic has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the kr78k in cash it held at June 2019. Importantly, its cash burn was kr12m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of under two months as of June 2019. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Curando Nordic Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Curando Nordic is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 16% in the last year. It's even more troubling to see that operating revenue fell 54% during the period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Curando Nordic has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Curando Nordic Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its revenue and free cash flow are both moving in the wrong direction, shareholders may well be wondering how easily Curando Nordic could raise cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Curando Nordic has a market capitalisation of kr5.8m and burnt through kr12m last year, which is 207% of the company's market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Curando Nordic's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Curando Nordic's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash runway, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. While not as bad as its cash runway, its increasing cash burn is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. The measures we've considered in this article lead us to believe its cash burn is actually quite concerning, and its weak cash position seems likely to cost shareholders one way or another. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Curando Nordic insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.