Curb catalytic converter thefts with a simple label? Roseville lawmaker hopes so

Possessing a used catalytic converter that’s not connect to a vehicle or properly marked would be a crime under a bill being considered by the Minnesota Legislature.

The bill aims to curb the thousands of catalytic convertors that are stolen from vehicles in Minnesota each year. Replacing one can cost as much as $3,000. They contain rare earth metals and are used to convert dangerous combustion gasses into less harmful emissions.

“We are simply saying that if you take it off a car, you have to mark it,” said Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, chief sponsor of the bill. “The only people who should have a problem with that are thieves.”

Used catalytic converters would have to be marked with the vehicle identification number with something as simple as a felt-tip pen under the proposal heard in the Minnesota Senate commerce and consumer protection committee Tuesday. Possessing one without proper markings would be a misdemeanor, two a gross misdemeanor and three or more a felony.

Stealing catalytic converters is currently very profitable for thieves and doesn’t carry much risk. The devices can be cut from an exhaust system with a portable saw within a few minutes.

Possessing used catalytic converters is not currently a crime leaving police with little recourse unless they can prove it is stolen property. The bill also has increased penalties when someone is in unlawful possession of a large number of the devices.

Thefts up dramatically

Theft of the devices has grown dramatically over the last few years with 4,000 thefts reported in Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2021. In 2018, there were 40 catalytic converter thefts statewide.

Law enforcement officials said there was no easy answer to why the theft of catalytic converters has become so popular. A thief can get several hundred dollars for each device because the rare metals in them are worth more than gold.

“Technology has made it really easy for them to cut these off,” said Kurt Hallstrom, senior commander for St. Paul Police’s eastern district, told committee members.

Hallstrom noted “the greatest crime fighter of them all, Old Man Winter,” was the only thing that seems to slow the thefts down.

Aaron Cocking, of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, says catalytic converter thefts cost Minnesota $25 million a year. By some estimates, the state ranks third in the nation by the number of thefts, just behind California and Texas.

It left Carrie Peltier’s father with a $4,000 bill in 2021 when his catalytic converter was stolen from near her Como Park home. Peltier’s father had to fly back to Indian after his visit and it took months to get the vehicle back, she said.

“People are furious,” she said. “Some are getting hit more than once.”

Ramsey County attorney testifies in favor of bill

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi testified in support of the legislation and compared the problem to previous struggles law enforcement had reining in scrap metal thefts. He noted a 2013 law helped dramatically reduce the black market for less rare metals.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long,” Choi said of the need for a specific law to address catalytic converter thefts.

Sen. Marty noted that the bill could not get a hearing the last three years when Republicans controlled the Senate. Democrats now have a one-seat majority in the chamber.

“I don’t know the reason for it,” Marty said. “The only reason I got in three years of asking was silence.”

Republicans on the commerce committee had questions about the bill, but did not move to modify it. They largely asked if it would be the best way to address the thefts.

Jeremy Estenson, a lobbyist for the Institute of Scrap Metal Recycling Industries, urged lawmakers to proceed cautiously as to not make it overly difficult for metal recyclers to operate.

“Recycling is a business these days and catalytic converters are worth a lot,” Estenson said. “The industry is willing to do their part.”

The commerce committee advanced the bill on a voice vote to the judiciary committee where it will be debated Wednesday.

