To curb violence, Savannah and Chatham Co. must invest in literacy, parenting, structured play

During Thursday's Savannah City Council workshop, the mayor and aldermen heard from John Bush, director of the still-new Office of Safety and Neighborhood Engagement, and Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. Both men detailed the efforts their departments are initiating to curb violence, especially gang and gun violence, during the 100 days of summer.

Youth Violence: Savannah police, safety office detail plans to engage youth, build community engagement

Flush with $1 million for neighborhood-based grants, Bush's portion focused on intervention and diversion through mentorship, skills development, job placement, and therapeutic counseling. Minter spoke to crime fighting efforts and better community policing. All necessary and important investments.

Intervention: John Bush to head new Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

Crime: Savannah investing another $255,000 in Shotspotter technology

Intervention: City approves funding for Cure Violence program to work with Savannah's high-risk youth

But, the presentations begged the question: What are we doing to prevent our community's youth from making bad choices in the first place?

In Georgia, the state with the fourth highest incarceration rate in the nation, the annual cost to incarcerate a single juvenile runs nearly $113,000, but only $10,000 to educate that same child per year.

Yet, the only time the Savannah-Chatham Public School System was mentioned during the workshop yesterday was in relation to SPD's partnership to address violence in schools — not as a critical partner in juvenile crime prevention.

Recent reporting on incarceration: Cash bail is big business in Chatham County, but a Deep Center report shows the costs to taxpayers

One of the common threads running through poverty, trauma, violence and criminality is the prevalence of functional illiteracy. A person's ability to productively engage emotionally, intellectually and productively with society is the individual's capacity to read, write and calculate.

Story continues

Preschool teacher Julia Hudson at Pine Forest Children's Center in Burlington helps a child with skills identifying specific pictures in a book on Feb. 28, 2022.

Copious amounts of research shows that:

A child not reading at grade level by the end of third grade is four times less likely to graduate high school.

85% of all court-involved juveniles have low literacy levels.

High school dropouts are 63 times more likely to be incarcerated than college graduates.

75% of the state prison inmates population in the U.S. did not complete high school and are classified as low-literate. The same is true for 59% of federal prison inmates.

According to the website Public School Review, SCCPSS's elementary school reading proficiency is 30%, 14 point below the state average.

Difference Makers: With Book Nation of Dreamers, Dream Smith sees literacy as first step to thriving community

Parent University

Every child needs a responsible and caring adult to teach them how to navigate the world, so the emphasis on mentors through the OSNE programs is an important one.

However, as Michael O'Neal, founder of Parent University, reminds, parents are a child's first teacher. The first five years of a child's life are the most critical for developing language skills, social and emotional competency, healthy eating habits — all of which prepares a child to learn critically and enthusiastically when they enter school.

Volunteers from Loop it Up Savannah work with students on a sewing project at Heard Elementary.

Not every person, however, is prepared emotionally, financially, intellectually or socially to become a parent — especially in a community with a high rate of intergenerational poverty. That's where Parent University is such a valuable tool in the universe of nonprofits and social services by helping parents hone their skills and find the support systems they need to enrich the lives of their own children.

Difference Makers: Parent U.'s O'Neal: Public school parents have 'hung in there' considering the COVID-19 challenges

Early Childhood Education: Heroes, just for a day

Park and recreation programs

A groundbreaking 1992 report by the Carnegie Foundation, titled "A Matter of Time," remains as relevant today as it did 30 years ago in its call for a comprehensive system of community supports to keep youth occupied between the hours of 3 to 6 p.m.

Summer programs are fine and good. What Chatham County needs is sustained and structured activity year-round.

Youth are six times more likely to engage in destructive behaviors after the school bell has rung and a parent gets home from work, even if a curfew is broadly imposed. This statistic holds during non-school days and during summers as well, according to the U.S. Department of Juvenile Justice.

'A place for the people': Mammoth teeth, movie stars, controversies mark 50 years of Lake Mayer

Friends of Forsyth: Updated Forsyth Park master plan is a 'really appealing vision'

Over the next several months, the Savannah Morning News will undertake a gap analysis of the availability and affordability of park and recreation services, as well as other nonprofit, ecumenical and after-school programs.

Dominic Tolbert skates at the Lake Mayer Skate Park.

Our hunch: the county and cities need to commit financial and human resources to a far more comprehensive and tiered parks and recreation system that also involves interlocal agreements for the development and use of parking, athletic fields, gyms and classrooms with the public school system.

These programs need to involve far more than competitive sports such as football, soccer and cheerleading, and incorporate activities such as hiking, sailing, music, art, creative writing, fishing, chess and other strategic games. We also must recognize that nationwide, park and recreation agencies are second, just behind public schools, in the number meals being served to children to stave off hunger.

On local hunger issues: America's Second Harvest hopes to ease struggle of rising food costs with free meals for kids

We know physical activity reduces stress and anxiety, helps calm overactive bodies and minds, builds healthy habits, creates sustained relationships between children and adults.

Play helps children learn self-regulation and to cope with and develop emotional intelligence, all of which are building blocks to better critical thinking and choices moving into adulthood.

Students from Tybee Island Maritime Academy sing and dance during the Savannah Music Festival Musical Explorers concert at Trustees Theater.

Resources:

National Recreation and Park Association

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Amy Paige Condon is a content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah needs to invest in literacy, parenting help, structured play