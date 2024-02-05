Larry David is saying goodbye to Curb Your Enthusiasm and his fictional self. (Sky)

Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming to an end, with the show's twelfth and final season premiering on Sky on Monday, 5 February.

The sitcom sees Larry David play a version of himself as he faces different challenges whilst working in the entertainment industry. Curb Your Enthusiasm has been airing since 2000, and more than twenty years later the show's creator has decided that it's time for it to end — but why?

Why is Curb Your Enthusiasm ending?

Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending with season 12 and while Larry David didn't start writing the season with the intention of it being the last, it felt right to end it. (HBO/Sky)

When David announced his intentions to end the HBO series he joked to Variety that while he has said he'd end the show before and changed his mind he "wasn't 76" at the time. Now, though, it feels right to shed his onscreen persona and focus on other pursuits.

David's co-star Susie Essman remarked that David "just feels done", saying: "He did all those ‘Seinfelds.’ He did 120 ‘Curbs.’ Plus, the pilot hour. So I think he just feels done, and it’s time to move on to some other craziness."

It wasn't always the plan to end Curb Your Enthusiasm with season 12. David admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that when writing began on the new episodes it wasn't "with the intent that this was going to be the last one".

Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Susie Essman has remarked that Larry David 'just feels done' with the show. (Sky)

He added: "It wasn’t like, 'Alright, what’s our final season going to be?' We were just writing a story. And as the story evolved, it made sense that this was the series finale. But it came from an evolution of story, not from any master plan that this was going to be the last season."

Reflecting on what the show ending will mean for his character, David remarked: "I don’t think Larry is done with having spirited discourses with troublemakers on the west side of Los Angeles, so you never know.” The actor also explained that when the finale has aired "it will make sense that it is the end.”

David created Seinfeld and helped bring that sitcom to a close while it was still on a high, and it appears he intends to do the same with Curb Your Enthusiasm. While fans might be sad to say goodbye to the show it's better to bid farewell fondly than watch as their favourite show struggles towards the finish line after outstaying it's welcome.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres on Sky Comedy at 9pm on Monday, 5 February.

