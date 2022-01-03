Curbing gun violence focus of new task force created by Lafayette Police, Sheriff

Area law enforcement announced a new task force focused on combating gun violence, but details about the initiative, including how many people would be on it, were sparse.

The joint task force between the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will seek to "disrupt and displace and thwart violence," Sheriff Mark Garber said during a Monday press conference announcing the initiative.

Garber attributed most of the violent behavior to a "relatively small" group of people that he said the task force will target. He said he would not release any information about these people, including ages, and when people were arrested by the violent task force, the arrests would not be announced as such.

"We will use technology at a scope and level not seen before," he said. "We'll combine this with aggressive criminal patrol tactics. And we'll seek out specific persons and groups of persons until they're either in custody or they've gone underground."

The idea isn't to arrest as many people as possible, Garber said, but to "disrupt a pattern of criminal activity that we are not able to address through traditional means."

The task force will target gun crimes and people who use guns to commit crimes, focus on removing illegal guns from the streets and use technology, like surveillance cameras and a real-time crime lab, to accomplish its objectives.

Garber said the task force was needed as the city and parish saw an increase in violent crime in 2021, which he said wasn't unusual.

The police department and sheriff's office investigated 29 homicides in 2021. That number is up from 2020 when there were 21 homicides and 2019 when there were 17, Garber said.

The parish and city also saw an increase in other gun crimes in 2021. There were 58 assaults with firearms in the parish outside of the city of Lafayette and 116 assaults with firearms inside the city, Garber said. In the city, there were 189 instances of illegal possession of firearms inside the city and 129 instances in the parish outs of the city.

But Garber offered sparse details on how exactly the task force would be staffed and how the costs would be divided up.

"We're going to use existing resources," he said. "I would say that we're going to use enough to get the job done."

He said it could span from 10 to 40 officers and deputies from different units - patrol, crime analysts, criminal investigators and canine officers.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory would not say whether the new task force would impact the police department's panhandling detail, which started the week of Christmas and renewed a push to arrest panhandlers.

"Any crime that is committed in the city of Lafayette," he said, "the police department will enforce the law."

