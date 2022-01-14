Curbing Lawmakers’ Stock Trades Gets Backing From White House Aide Deese

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Jacobs
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said extending a “sensible” ban on stock trading for government officials to members of Congress could help restore trust in the political process.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I can tell you the restrictions on the executive branch are quite significant,” Deese said Friday on CNBC. “There’s no engagement on individual stock transactions, and in fact, more so, beyond holding broad market indices.”

“And I think that that’s certainly sensible,” he added.

Deese was responding to a question about efforts in Congress to bar lawmakers from trading individual stocks.

His comments put him at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who opposes such a move, despite support from other Democrats in Congress. Instead of an outright ban, Pelosi is seeking a review of compliance with trading disclosures.

President Joe Biden “believes that all government agencies and officials, including independent agencies, should be held to the highest ethical standards, including the avoidance of any suggestion of conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Emilie Simons said. “At this early point in the legislative process, the White House has not endorsed any bill text.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is considering banning individual stock trades if his party wins control of the chamber in the November midterms and he becomes speaker.

Other lawmakers who’ve endorsed a ban include Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Representative Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat.

“One of the things that we need to do across the board is restore faith in our institutions, whether that be Congress and legislative branch or that be the Fed and otherwise,” Deese said. “So anything we can do to try to restore that faith, I think it makes a lot of sense.”

Read more: Clarida Will Leave Fed Early After Revelations of Stock Trading

Democrat Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia introduced a bill last year to require that lawmakers place investment assets into a blind trust while in office.

“It’s a rule that we all operate by and live by in the executive branch and doesn’t put any real practical burden on our ability to do our jobs,” Deese said.

(Updates with Pelosi in fifth paragraph, White House comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hermes Shares Fall Out of Favor

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s slide in Hermes International shares is illustrative of the slump in expensive growth stocks, and that of the luxury sector in particular.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestAs the most highly rate

  • Citi says Mexico consumer bank a 'jewel,' as it gears up to sell

    The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses outside of the United States as part of a "strategy refresh" started by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took the helm in March. The bank said this week it would wind down its massive consumer bank in Mexico, the No. 3 consumer bank in the country, and earlier on Friday announced the sale of its retail arms in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore-based lender United Overseas Bank.

  • China Rare-Earths Firm Slumps 17% in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. slumped 17% in their Hong Kong debut after being sold at the bottom of the marketed range in what is the biggest offering so far this year in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa

  • Move to Ban Stock Trades in Congress Gains Steam With Rare Bipartisan Unity

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a bull market for proposals to ban stock trading by members of Congress.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestProgressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike are pushing forward with new plans,

  • EVage raises $28M to be a driving force in India's commercial EV revolution

    A congruence of factors in India — notably, climate change policies, fuel costs and skyrocketing demand for e-commerce — has set up ideal conditions for startups like all-electric commercial vehicle startup EVage. The startup already has five EV trucks on the road for a range of e-commerce customers, including Amazon India's Delivery Service Partner, with plans to provide "in the thousands" more to Amazon by the end of the year, according to one investor. EVage just raised a $28 million seed round, led by new U.S.-based VC RedBlue Capital, and will use the funds to complete its production-ready factory outside of Delhi in the first quarter of 2022 and scale up production to meet growing demand.

  • Thyssenkrupp to Keep Control in $5.7 Billion Hydrogen IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG plans to hold a majority stake in its rebranded electrolysis unit after its initial public offering to tap into the growing market for green hydrogen to fight climate change. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on B

  • TSMC to Spend at Least $40 Billion to Address Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its growth projections and unveiled record spending plans for 2022, signaling that the voracious demand for chips that has fueled a months-long supply chain squeeze will persist for years. The shares surged in U.S. trading.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-I

  • Raskin nomination for Fed regulation chief puts Wall Street on notice

    U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to lead regulation and supervision at the Federal Reserve will put a progressive in the most powerful role overseeing Wall Street's biggest banks. Raskin, a former Fed governor and Treasury official under former President Barack Obama, will replace Randal Quarles who was appointed the Fed's vice chair for supervision by Republican former President Donald Trump in 2017, the White House said on Friday. Quarles stepped down from the role in October and left the central bank at the end of December.

  • Congress, listen up: Here’s a chance to restore faith in federal government

    Just 2% of Americans believe the federal government can be trusted “just about always” to do the right thing. That’s like a one-star review on Yelp. Not promising. | Opinion

  • Inside the List: South Florida's top M&A deals of 2021

    As the pandemic’s sophomore year wrapped up, South Florida saw more growth in the number of merger and acquisition deals than in 2020.

  • Biden's top economic advisor opens door to a stock-trading ban for members of Congress despite Pelosi's opposition, says it would 'restore faith in our institutions'

    "There's a lot of distrust and mistrust around how politics works, around the political process," said National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

  • Nina Turner Torches ‘Soulless Coward’ Joe Manchin as His Ally Helplessly Looks On

    CNNFormer Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair and perennial Democratic candidate Nina Turner bashed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as a “soulless coward” during a fiery CNN appearance on Friday—all as one of Manchin’s allies looked on.Appearing alongside former Manchin senior advisor Jonathan Kott on CNN’s New Day, Turner weighed in on the notion that the Democrats’ voting rights legislation appears to be dead after Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated their commitment to preserving the filib

  • ACLU staffer on Sinema's emotional floor speech defending filibuster: 'We’re breaking her, keep going'

    A senior strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Thursday responded to a floor speech by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., encouraging Democrats to keep attacking her

  • Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Republicans in a phone call last year that Trump admitted to being partially responsible for the Capitol riot. Now McCarthy says he doesn't remember that call.

    McCarthy told Republicans in a phone call that Trump admitted some responsibility. "I'm not sure what call you're talking about," McCarthy said Thursday.

  • Intel picks Greater Columbus for $20 billion semiconductor factory to employ 3,000 workers

    Intel has picked Greater Columbus for a semiconductor plant in what could be a $20 billion investment that will employ 3,000 workers.

  • Cotton uses Schumer's own words in defense of the filibuster on Senate floor

    Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, turned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., own words against him in a speech defending the filibuster.

  • Nicolle Wallace Just Can’t Take Lindsey Graham’s Latest Fawning Over Donald Trump

    “What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under-criminal-investigation loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • In Kentucky, we are witnessing the legislative corruption of absolute power

    OpEd: On redistricting, budgets and the banning of speech, the GOP supermajority is showing its absolute power.

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans to draft bill to relocate migrants on Biden DHS flights to Delaware

    Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Senate plan to draft a bill that would relocate migrants entering the state on Biden administration-sponsored flights to the president's home state of Delaware.