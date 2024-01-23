Curbside recycling could return to Columbia soon. Council discusses future upgrades

After receiving a report on the city recycling operation, city staff sought advice Monday from the Columbia City Council on options presented in the report.

The final study report was provided by RRT Design and Construction, which spent much of 2023 doing data collection for its final report. There were at least two public meetings for RRT to receive public input.

The city uses an aging materials recovery facility for recyclables sorting and bundling. Recommendations could bring in more staff in the future for recycling system program improvements.

The council on Monday also looked at possible updates to the roll cart ordinance ahead of the automated trash collection system going into effect in March.

Curbside recycling collection could return soon

The city has 18 solid waste and recycling vacancies. There are three people just about fully hired and 10 as conditionally hired (needing background checks, drug tests, physicals). This isn't quite at 90% staffing, but could mean a return of every other week recycling pickup curbside within the next month or so.

The city eventually could go to an automated recycling system for plastics and fiber. Glass recycling would transfer to just the purple bins at drop-off centers since glass processing facilities are not accepting curbside picked-up glass.

The department would need 90% staffing before it even would consider adopting the automated system, said Dave Sorrell, utilities director. Exploration of the automated system will come back to the council when it gets closer to this percentage.

Adoption of an automated recycling system, like with trash, would take a minimum of a year and up to two years, Sorrell said. If the design and build moved ahead today on an upgraded materials recovery facility, it would take two to three years. So, it would be anywhere from three to five years before there would be recycling roll carts.

Sorrell prefers a voluntary system for automated recycling where people ask for a cart, which would present less costs to the city than providing a cart for everyone regardless of resident participation in recycling.

How could Materials Recovery Facility be upgraded?

Out of the four options presented by RRT, Columbia Utilities is looking at hybrid model to upgrade the materials recovery facility. All plans increase the size of the facility for future material and program participation growth.

"We bring in 12,000 to 13,000 tons annually at the MRF, the projections are upward of 23,000 tons," said Steve Hunt with the city's utilities department.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is concerned about once a new facility is up and running how quickly it would reach or exceed capacity like with the current facility.

The hybrid option still would need public input and hearings and likely bond issuance to pay for the upgrades. There is some grant funding available if the city were to go toward an automated pick-up system for recycling and certain new equipment at the materials recovery facility, Hunt said.

The hybrid model proposed by Sorrell expands the current recovery facility to install new equipment and adjust the old section for household hazardous waste and other bulky items, such as mattresses. A request for proposals likely would take this form, Sorrell said. It could be two to three months until the utilities department returns to the council with the RFP.

Some recycling drop-off sites could close

RRT in its recommendations said three drop-off sites should be closed, mostly downtown or near University of Missouri campus sites. It also recommended improvements at Cosmo Park and State Farm Parkway.

With curbside collection likely coming back soon, the closing of certain sites could happen and possibly expand what can be collected at other sites, Sorrell said. He also recommends fencing and staffing sites due to excess drop off recently when sites were temporarily not managed due to the weather. This could decrease contamination of trash and more presorting before it gets the materials recovery facility.

None of these changes would happen until after curbside recycling returns, Sorrell said.

Trash roll cart storage ordinances drafted

There are two draft ordinances possible for updating the city's roll cart ordinance for storage after trash collection. Updates in language would require carts to be next to a residential structure when not out for collection.

Ordinance introduction and any votes on approval would have to happen in February as the automated trash collection program starts in March.

The current ordinance doesn't specify a storage location, and the concern is over roll carts being 1 foot off of a sidewalk near the street or blocking pathways if knocked over.

