Cure, Curry or Cure-ee: What's behind the name of Kure Beach?

Kure Beach, a town in New Hanover County, is home to the oldest fishing pier (built in 1923) on the Atlantic coast, which was originally crafted by L.C. Kure.

When tourists visit Kure Beach, they often pronounced it as "Curry." However, according to the town's website, Kure should be pronounced "Cure-ee," after Kure Beach founder Hans Andersen Kure.

Born on an island off Copenhagen, Denmark, Hans Andersen Kure lived in Charleston, South Carolina, but moved to the Cape Fear coastline in 1895 with his family.

Kure Beach Town Hall

Still known as Kure Beach because of the family name, it was incorporated in 1947 and Lawrence Kure was elected the first mayor.

The present mayor of Kure Beach is Allen Oliver.

Kure Beach is also home to the Fort Fisher State Historic Site (Fort Fisher was a Confederate fort during the Civil War) and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

