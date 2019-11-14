'A Cure Didn't Come in Time for Our Daughter, But We're Not Giving Up': Hamilton Family Opens Up About Losing Their 3 Year Old to Epilepsy & Fighting to End the Disease

It was already a time of upheaval in the Cervantes family. Miguel had just landed the lead role in the Chicago production of the musical Hamilton. Kelly gave her notice in her lucrative restaurant-industry job, and flew out to Chicago to find a place to live and a new preschool for the couple’s older son, Jackson. She left Miguel to hold down the fort in New Jersey with Jackson and their 9-month-old daughter Adelaide.

But all was not well in New Jersey. “Adelaide was doing a funny head drop, and Miguel took her to the ER,” recalls Kelly. “I was in an Airbnb when I learned that Adelaide had been diagnosed with infantile spasms, an innocuous term for a devastating form of childhood epilepsy.” She booked the next flight to New Jersey, and rushed to the hospital from the airport: “By the time I made it back, she was a shadow of the girl I left behind.”

Courtesy of Miguel Cervantes

In the three years since Adelaide's diagnosis, Kelly and Miguel cared for Adelaide while raising awareness about her condition and funds to support research. Parents.com interviewed the family two months ago, just as Adelaide was entering home hospice care. “The only thing standing between us and a cure is money for research,” says Kelly. “Science can’t catch up with her, but we want to help so her struggles aren’t in vain.” At that time, the couple thought their daughter would have many months left, talking about how they planned to stay in Chicago near Adelaide's care team after Hamilton closes in January. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Adelaide died in Kelly’s arms on October 12—shortly before her fourth birthday.

The First Hints of A Problem

Kelly had a normal pregnancy, but, in hindsight, she says Adelaide showed signs of trouble from birth. “Her body was very floppy, and she lost 10 percent of her birth weight in the first week,” Kelly recalls. “At her two-month pediatrician appointment, she still didn’t have the head control you’d expect.” She waited another two months for an appointment with a neurologist. “We were living in ignorant denial. I didn’t want to be perceived as a ‘crazy mom,’ who is worried about everything. I kept telling myself she’s fine.”

Still, the early testing didn’t reveal much except low muscle tone. “Every test was coming back with no issues, and then she started to progress, smiling, laughing,” Kelly recalls. It was the calm before the storm: Around the same time as Miguel’s third audition for Hamilton, 7-month-old Adelaide suffered her first seizure. It lasted 15 to 20 seconds, but Kelly says it felt like hours. Now the results of her EEG (a test to measure electrical activity in the brain) were abnormal. Two months later when Kelly was looking for housing in Chicago, Miguel rushed Adelaide to the hospital. This was when the infantile spasms started. Adelaide stayed in the hospital a month while doctors figured out a medication combo that could keep them at bay. “When I saw Adelaide in the hospital, she had completely changed. She didn’t even cry when she got a shot,” says Kelly.