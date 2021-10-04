Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

KATIE WORKMAN
·5 min read

The word “salumi” ( or its singular, “salume”) seems to be popping up more on restaurant menus, Instagram feeds, even at some deli counters. Maybe you‘ve been wondering what exactly salumi means, as opposed to salami, or charcuterie, or....?

A little 101 on the topic:

Salumi is the category of high-quality cured meats that includes salami, prosciutto and others, many of them pork-based. The definition of salumi is subjective and evolving, and producers are stretching the old boundaries.

Traditionalists limit the definition of salumi to cured meats, made in Italy, while others are using the term to describe meats preserved in various ways -- including cooked -- and produced around the world.

Emilia-Romagna is the region of Italy most renowned for its salumi, prosciutto in particular, though cured meats are produced throughout the country.

Charcuterie is the famous French cousin of salumi — also a wide range of cured meats, also mostly made from pork.

Salumi was born out of necessity to preserve meat before there was refrigeration, and to use all parts of the pig. Now, there are many manufacturers of commercially packaged salumi available at supermarkets. (Some good, readily available brands include Olli, Gusto, Coro, Creminelli and Daniele.)

Across the U.S., producers and food business are ramping up their salumi games. Northern Waters Smokhaus in Duluth, Minnesota, is a destination for cured meat, featured in sandwiches, while in Pittsburgh, Salty Pork Bits makes cured meats that can be shipped nationwide.

“For a long time options for salumi in the U.S. were very limited," says Cesare Casella, an Italian chef and expert in salumi. "Then they slowly started to import some products from Italy. Now, in maybe the past five or so years, many more producers are showing up — a lot more small producers showing up and experimenting.”

Many people don't understand that salumi is a cured product, Casella adds.

“It is not ‘raw’ and you do not need to cook it. It’s cured, so just like pickles, the fermentation process makes it safe (and delicious) to eat,” he says.

The world of salumi is vast. Just a few of its greatest hits:

SALAMI

Salami is the type of salumi many of us are most familiar with. In America, it's generally seen as firm-textured, dry-cured and sausage-style, sometimes made of beef, and sold either in a whole piece or sliced. It's a huge category, with many types of salami available, and within each type many variations, influenced by region.

Salamis are mostly made with chopped or ground meat that has been salted and seasoned, stuffed into a casing, and hung to cure and dry. There are also cooked salamis and soft cured salmis. In many cases, you’ll want to remove the casing before eating salami.

Sopressata is a dry-cured pork salami that uses virtually all parts of the pig. Its shape is long and slightly flattened, and it’s usually got some kick from chili peppers, black pepper and other spices. It can be sliced thick or thin.

Mortadella is a pink, smooth, lightly cured and cooked salami made throughout Italy. It is flavored with different seasonings and sometimes includes pistachio nuts. It's usually served in thin slices.

’Nduja (en-DOO-ya) hails from the Calabrian region of Italy, and is distinctive in that it is a spreadable meat, hot with peppers. It’s often served with a knife to be spread on bread as an appetizer or snack.

WHOLE MUSCLE SALUMI: INCLUDING PROSCIUTTO, SPECK, GUANCIALE

Many of these kinds of salumi are dry-cured with salt, seasonings and wine. They are made from the whole muscle of the animal, not ground or combined. This salumi is usually eaten thinly sliced and uncooked (but sometimes cooked), often as an ingredient in other dishes.

In the most perfect world, you would purchase these kinds of salumi sliced to order at a store with high turnover, but you can also find packages of them in the grocery store, often by the fine cheese section or near the deli counter.

The most familiar is probably prosciutto, a whole category unto itself. And the most common type of prosciutto is salt-rubbed whole pork leg, cured for at least 400 days in cool dark rooms. Prosciutto is usually sold in paper-thin slices and has a salty, funky flavor, a silky texture and a delicate toothsomeness.

Italian or Italian-style speck is somewhat similar to prosciutto but with a bit more oomph, seasoning and smokiness, and a bit denser. It can be eaten as is or used in recipes.

Pancetta is essentially the bacon of Italy, a cured version of pork belly that is often sold rolled into a cylinder, sometimes sliced and sometimes diced. It can be eaten as is, but is often sauteed and used in all kinds of dishes from braises to pasta sauces to salads.

Guanciale is made from the pig's jowls, seasoned with bay leaves, pepper and juniper. It’s also usually sold rolled and then sliced, and is most famously used in pasta sauces like carbonara and amatriciana.

Coppa or capicola is from the top of the pig’s shoulder and is seasoned differently throughout Italy. It’s usually quite flavorful — often made with wine and bright red, smooth in texture, fatty in the best way.

The best way to start to get to know the wide world of salumi? Taste them!

If you have a good gourmet or Italian market near you, hit up the deli counter and ask to try some samples. Remember, you can buy a quarter of a pound of lots of different things. Keep salumi in the refrigerator but bring it to cool room temperature (in the 60°F range) for the best eating experience.

Casella thinks we should all be eating more salumi: “Every Italian household probably has a few types of salumi in the refrigerator that can be pulled out to make a quick meal.”

Sounds like a plan.

___

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Paris court delays verdict in Tapie affair after tycoon's death - source

    PARIS (Reuters) -The Paris appeals court has postponed delivering its verdict this week over the so-called Tapie affair concerning a disputed payment made by the state in 2008 after the death of French tycoon Bernard Tapie, a judicial source said on Monday. A French prosecutor in June told judges that Orange's boss Stephane Richard should face three years in jail for his alleged involvement the disputed compensation. Richard has denied the allegations, saying he was doing his job and only played a secondary role in the arbitration process in which Tapie was awarded 403 million euros in the state-funded settlement.

  • Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets

    A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century. The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought promises of tax reform and demands for resignations and investigations, as well as explanations and denials from those targeted. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

  • Triple shooting critically injures two outside Ward Parkway bowling alley in Kansas City

    The triple shooting that left two men with critical injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries occurred about 11:15 p.m. at the Ward Parkway Lane bowling alley in Kansas City.

  • Amid global energy crunch, OPEC+ weighs how much oil to pump

    With oil prices near three-year highs, OPEC and allied countries are deciding whether to stay with their plans to gradually restoring production that was cut back during the pandemic recession — or to pump more oil to a recovering global economy that's increasingly thirsty for it. Analyst say OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will likely stick with their existing road map at an online meeting Monday. On top of that, unusually high prices for natural gas could support oil prices by lead some electricity producers in Asia to switch from natural gas to oil-based products.

  • Italian studies show COVID-19 shots less effective in immunocompromised

    COVID-19 vaccines are less effective on people with weakened immune systems, three small Italian studies show, which the studies' researchers say highlight the need to deploy booster shots for this group of vulnerable people. The studies show that, on average, 30% of immunocompromised patients do not develop immunity to the virus after vaccination. The remaining 70% respond to the vaccine, especially after the second dose, but to a lesser extent than healthy people and with differences from group to group, the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which conducted the three small studies, said in a statement on Monday.

  • Senegal records fewest daily COVID-19 cases since outbreak began

    Senegal on Monday logged only two new daily COVID-19 infections, the lowest number since the pandemic reached the country and two months after the rate of new cases hovered at record highs, the health ministry said on Monday. "Two cases were recorded today, the lowest ever recorded," said health ministry spokesperson Ngone Ngom. While the number of COVID-19 infections has been relatively low in Senegal compared with elsewhere, the West African nation is emerging from its deadliest wave yet.

  • States, cities slow to spend federal COVID relief funds

    Hundreds of mayors implored Congress earlier this year to take "immediate action" on a massive COVID-related relief package that included billions of dollars to invest into their communities. However, since receiving the initial funding in the spring, very little has been used, according to an analysis from the Associated Press. The big picture: As of this summer, a majority of the states that benefited from the economic package had spent just 2.5% of their initial allotment while large cities h

  • Italy reports 25 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,312 new cases

    Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,312 from 3,405. Italy has registered 130,998 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. Some 355,896 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,469, the health ministry said.

  • 30 Comfort Food Recipes for a Delicious Sunday Dinner

    Recipes like our Eggplant Parmesan and Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips are healthy dinners that will leave you satisfied ahead of a new week. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.

  • I'm a personal trainer who shops for a family of 6 at Costco. Here are 21 things I always stock up on.

    This fitness pro and mom of four stocks up on high-protein foods like chicken and healthy foods like frozen vegetables when she buys groceries.

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • 61 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Make You Forget All About Turkey

    Turkey might be the de facto star of the Thanksgiving show, but we’ve got great news for all our friends going meatless this year: The days of filling...

  • This top-rated 'guac-lock' container will keep guacamole fresh for up to a week

    Say goodbye to browning guacamole with this handy tool.

  • Try Venus Williams' Go-To Protein Shake Recipe That Keeps Her Fit

    After she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease, Venus Williams made the switch to a vegan/plant-based lifestyle. Here are her best tips for going vegan.

  • This Instant Pot Japchae Is, In Fact, Instant

    Set aside your skepticism because using the faddish pressure cooker for these traditional Korean noodles actually works—and in a fraction of the time it takes to cook them conventionally.

  • 50 Of The Very Best Pumpkin Recipes We Know How To Make

    Step aside, PSL. It's time for some new pumpkin classics.View Entire Post ›

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • 3 Types of Foods You Should Try to Avoid Eating if You Have Psoriasis

    Certain foods may trigger flare-ups, while others may tame or prevent them, here's everything you need to know about following a psoriasis-friendly-diet.

  • Pepper Teigen, Chrissy Teigen’s Mom, Whips Up Food Network Special

    Pepper Teigen plans to add some flavor to Food Network. The chef and matriarch of TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen’s family, Pepper Teigen plans to showcase Thai cooking in a new half-hour special for the Discovery-owned cable network at noon on Saturday, November 6, as well as on the streaming-video hub Discovery Plus. She […]

  • Whiskey of the Week: WhistlePig Adds an Irish Whiskey to its Portfolio

    Vermont distillery WhistlePig adds Limevady Single Cask Single Malt Irish Whiskey to its premium rye whiskey portfolio.