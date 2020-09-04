Curevac gets 252 million euro German grant for COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Biotechnology startup up Curevac said on Friday it had received a 252 million euro ($298 million) research grant from the German government to support the development of the COVID-19 vaccine it is working on.

The Tuebingen-based company, which floated on Nasdaq last month, said that in addition to funding development work on its vaccine candidate, it would use the grant "for the rapid expansion of the vaccine production".





