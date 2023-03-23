As CureVac N.V.'s market cap (NASDAQ:CVAC) drops to US$1.4b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 7.1% drop in CureVac N.V.'s (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased €97m worth of stock at an average buy price of €16.97 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only €37m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CureVac

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Dietmar Hopp bought US$97m worth of shares at a price of US$16.97 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$6.50. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Dietmar Hopp was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does CureVac Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CureVac insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CureVac Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CureVac insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in CureVac and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CureVac. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CureVac.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

