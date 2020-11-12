    Advertisement

    CureVac says in talks with potential vaccine development partners

    FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) - CureVac is still in discussions with pharma majors to find a potential partner for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the German biotech firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

    "The location of the partner does not play a role. We are looking for a partner who is best placed to support us," Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told a media briefing.

    He said that a global infrastructure to monitor possible side effects after market launch was among the aspects to be addressed by a partner, but he added that CureVac may also outsource this task to a service provider.

    Haas said the group was close to launching a Phase III trial with about 36,000 participants to find out whether its vaccine can prevent infections and that it plans to produce 300-400 million vaccine doses next year.


    (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Caroline Copley; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

