CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives a dose of CureVac vaccine or a placebo, in Brussels
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - German drugmaker CureVac this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

"The company aims to research, develop and market biotechnological products," said a description of CureVac's purpose in setting up the unit.

CureVac has yet to formally apply for approval for its mRNA vaccine candidate, a Swissmedic spokesman said, though the company is gearing up to do so.

"Concerning a potential application ... we are currently in discussions with Swissmedic," a spokesman said in an email.

Switzerland - which to date has approved COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson but has said it needs more information from AstraZeneca to bless its vaccine - has placed orders for five million doses of CureVac's vaccine.

Europe began a real-time review of CureVac's vaccine in February, and the company has said data from trials could come in March or April.

(Reporting by John Miller. Editing by Michael Shields and Mark Potter)

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.