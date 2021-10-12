CureVac drops COVID-19 vaccine candidate, turns to next-generation shot

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives a dose of CureVac vaccine or a placebo, in Brussels
·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -CureVac will withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and focus on collaborating with GSK to develop second-generation mRNA vaccine technology instead, the Germany-based biotechnology company said on Tuesday.

The company's shares plunged almost 14% in afternoon trading, hitting their lowest since listing last August.

CureVac said it would abandon its application for regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency for its first-generation vaccine candidate CVnCoV after late-stage trials delivered disappointing results in June with 47% efficacy.

There would be a potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate.

The earliest potential approval of CVnCoV would have come in the second quarter of 2022 when candidates from the second-generation vaccine program were expected to progress to late-stage clinical development by that time, CureVac said.

As a result, the advance purchase agreement the German firm signed to sell shots to the European Union will end, it said.

It said it expected to start human trials for its second-generation shot in coming months, aiming for regulatory approval in 2022. Results from early-stage animal trials have shown the strong potential of the shot compared with the original, it said.

The German firm cancelled contract manufacturing deals last month for CVnCoV with two prospective partners.

The shot is the latest casualty in the drug industry's race to develop a vaccine against the virus, which has killed more than 5 million people and infected more than 238 million.

Sanofi also dropped plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine last month because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna in using the technology.

Instead, it would pursue the technology, acquired as part of its takeover of Translate Bio, in potential vaccines against influenza and other diseases.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Josephine Mason; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • RIR to become mass COVID vaccination site again

    Officials will once again open a mass COVID vaccination clinic at Richmond International Raceway.

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India on Tuesday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in children below 12 years of age, making the vaccine maker the first in the country to get such an approval after a review of its trial data for the 2-18 age-group. The decision comes as India shifts its focus to vaccinating children, having already rolled out more than 950 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which uses an inactivated coronavirus with an immunity booster, is among the three shots that are being used in India as part of the vaccination drive for adults.

  • India recommends homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 2 and above

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India on Tuesday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age-group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children. The country has so far fully vaccinated around 29% of about 944 million eligible adults, as per government data, which includes administration of more than 110 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company, however, is still in the process of securing an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, a decision that is expected later this month.

  • Japan working on starting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is working on starting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end, deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a news conference on Tuesday. Isozaki added that details such as who would get booster shots first and how they would be administered are currently under discussion by experts. "We would like to ensure that the roll-out of the booster shots is done seamlessly, based on the advice of experts," he said.

  • Children and teens face unequal mental health realities

    In the weeks after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 55% of children felt more "sad, depressed, or unhappy," compared to 25% of adults, according to a new report out Monday from the Child Mind Institute. Why it matters: The data offers a glimpse at the differences in children's early psych0logical responses as researchers work to tease out the pandemic's potential long-term effects on the incoming generation's mental health and developmental skills.Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Barrick CEO to meet Papua New Guinea premier amid hopes of Porgera restart

    Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow is expected to meet Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape this week, with the hope of speeding up a restart of the country's giant Porgera gold mine, the miner has said. Bristow is due to arrive in the country on Tuesday and stay until Friday as part of a regular visit, and will meet with the PM and senior government officials, Porgera Joint Venture said in a statement dated Oct.10. The Porgera mine was placed on care and maintenance in April 2020, after a dispute over benefit sharing terms between the government, local people and Barrick, as part of renewing its mining lease.

  • U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to give final approval to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December. Democrats, who control the House by a mere four-vote margin, were expected to maintain party discipline and pass the hard-fought, $480 billion debt limit increase https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07, only to face another deadline within weeks for avoiding both a historic debt default and a temporary government shutdown. In fact, the vote is to cover past spending already approved by Congress, including during Republican Donald Trump's presidency.

  • AstraZeneca antibody cocktail study shows success treating COVID-19

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19, which has proven to work as a preventative shot in the non-infected, was also shown to save lives and prevent severe disease when given as treatment within a week of first symptoms. The drug, a combination of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 or death by 50% in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday. The risk reduction was even better in patients who started therapy within just five days of initial symptoms, but AstraZeneca joins an already crowded field of medicines that were shown to prevent deterioration in patients with mild disease when given soon after diagnosis.

  • Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

    A group of climate lawyers called Tuesday for the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil's president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration's Amazon policies. The AllRise group filed a dossier with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro's administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders" that affects the global population. The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations' 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow.

  • Texas governor orders ban on employee vaccine mandates: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting any entity in Texas from mandating vaccinations for employees or consumers. More COVID updates.

  • Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe, aims to increase production instead

    Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

  • What You Need to Know About the “COVID Pill” That Merck May Soon Release

    Pfizer and Merck are working on developing a twice-daily COVID pill to treat Coronavirus. Doctors discuss everything you need to know about the pill.

  • How Could Pfizer Be Affected by Moderna's Vaccine Safety Issues?

    Rare heart inflammation issues with Moderna's vaccine could work to Pfizer's advantage -- but only slightly.

  • AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 drug cuts the risk of severe disease in half. It's the first antibody cocktail shown to both prevent and treat the disease in late-stage trials.

    AstraZeneca has already requested FDA authorization for its injection, AZD7442, to prevent COVID-19 - new results show it might treat the disease too.

  • An FDA Advisory Panel Will Debate Moderna and J&J Boosters This Week

    Committee members also will hear a presentation this week on a so-called mix-and-match booster, or a dose of a vaccine different from the original one.

  • India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's COVID-19 pill

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Everest Organics Ltd said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate COVID-19. Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at 330 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. The Indian bulk drugs manufacturer joins Divi's Laboratories Ltd as an API maker for Merck's experimental oral drug.

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • Merck requests FDA authorization for its anti-COVID-19 pill, the next step towards rolling it out

    The pill "significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death," according to the developers Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • First, Impressive Vaccines for COVID. Next Up: The Flu.

    As the world grapples with COVID-19, influenza is not getting much attention these days. But the flu’s global impact is staggering: 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness every year and up to 650,000 deaths. Every few decades, a new flu strain spills over from animals and leads to a pandemic. The deadly toll of influenza is all the more striking when you consider that we have had vaccines to fight it for eight decades. But they remain mediocre. A flu shot is good for only one flu season,