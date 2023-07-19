A curfew for kids in Newton? Council puts plan in motion

NEWTON - The Town Council appears set to approve a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. juvenile curfew after fielding complaints by residents and a report by the police chief which shows a dramatic rise in late-night and early morning encounters between officers and juveniles.

The council agreed to hold a special meeting early next month to formally introduce the curfew, which could then be approved at the body's regularly scheduled Aug. 21 meeting.

The state Attorney General's Office has its own requirements on how local curfews are implemented and enforced, according to police Chief Steve VanNieuwland and Town Attorney Eric Bernstein, who produced the proposed ordinance.

"I believe this is going to stop the escalation, the seriousness of incidents," VanNieuwland said. "Right now, there are no consequences until it spirals out of control."

The proposal will be posted on the town's website once it is formally introduced at the special meeting. The date of that meeting will also be posted on the town's website.

The proposal sets the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless the juvenile is accompanied by an adult, not an older sibling. Violations are punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and a mandatory sentence of community service, a requirement by the state.

Under the measure, police will have the ability to cite parents or guardians of juveniles found in violation of the curfew and a judge will have the ability to sentence the parent or guarding to join the juvenile to perform the community service.

The curfew applies to any public place as well as "establishments" in the town and is for any juvenile "remaining idle, loitering, wandering, strolling, or remaining in or upon" any public place or establishment or in or on a parked motor vehicle.

The proposal also includes graduated steps involving police which follow what VanNieuwland said officers already follow. The steps include "curbside warnings" to juveniles found out at night and a second or subsequent encounter resulting in a "stationhouse adjustment" in which the juvenile and the parent/guardian meet with an officer at police headquarters.

The ordinance also makes it unlawful for any owner or employee of any establishment "to knowingly permit, allow, or encourage a juvenile" to be on those premises during curfew hours. Exceptions are when the juvenile is engaged in "employment activity" or going directly to a job; out on an errand for a medical emergency; attending extracurricular school or religious or community-based organization activity.

The council asked for the curfew proposal after hearing from residents on several occasions that they have encountered kids on the street and even wandering the halls of apartment buildings as well as being accosted by youths in parking lots.

In some cases, residents said there have been stones thrown at their homes in the early morning hours.

The chief presented numbers which showed there were just four juvenile complaints along with one curbside and seven stationhouse adjustments in 2021. The curbside and stationhouse numbers went to 43 and 29 respectively last year.

Already this year, there have been 16 each for curbside warnings and stationhouse meetings, he said, adding there have been 107 juvenile "incidents" so far this year.

"I'm sorry to be sitting here, discussing a 'curfew,'" he explained. "However, this (ordinance) is a tool, to be applied as needed."

Bernstein said the ordinance also allows property owners to give written permission to the police to enforce the curfew on their property.

Bernstein said he and the chief worked with the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office on the curfew ordinance language and used the state AGO model curfew language as a guide.

The requirement for community service comes into play on a third or subsequent violation and continuation of violations for successive days amounts to separate offenses.

