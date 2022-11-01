Curfew lifted for Capitol riot defendant

Nov. 1—A Thomasville woman facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol no longer has to obey a curfew, but she now is required to get mental health treatment.

The lawyer for Laura Lee Steele, 53, a former High Point Police Department officer, filed a request on Thursday to remove the curfew.

The filing includes a statement from Steele's pretrial supervision officer, John Campbell: "Ms. Steele has remained in compliance with all terms and conditions of her release. I would have no objections to the electronic monitoring condition of her supervision being removed."

Steele's lawyer, Peter Cooper, wrote, "The fact that she has been so perfect on release would suggest that the conditions as currently set constitute a level of supervision not necessary to address the Court's concerns."

Steele was arrested in February 2021 but in late March 2021 was allowed to post bond to await trial at home. In September she was released from home confinement but was required to be home each day between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

On Friday, Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed to ending that requirement and ordered mental health treatment, which was recommended by Campbell.

Among the remaining conditions on Steele are that she not have any contact with others connected to Jan. 6 or access the internet.

Steele joined the Oath Keepers militia group shortly before Jan. 6, and she is accused of participating with a number of other members who stormed up the east side of the Capitol, entered the building and eventually reached the Capitol Rotunda.

She is not part of the group of Oath Keepers currently on trial in Washington on charges that include seditious conspiracy. She is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging his duty, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, aiding and abetting civil disorder, and tampering with documents.

The group of Oath Keepers that includes Steele is set to go to trial in early February.